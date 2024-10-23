Prabhas Exudes Nostalgic Vibe In ‘The Raja Saab’ Motion Poster

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Telugu star Prabhas is celebrating his 45th birthday on Wednesday. On the occasion of his special day, the makers of his upcoming movie 'The Raja Saab' dropped a motion poster featuring him. The marks Prabhas' foray into the horror-comedy genre.

The 2-minute motion poster opens with a haunting "Happy Birthday" tune playing on a piano in the middle of a jungle. It then follows a mysterious figure roaming the woods before transporting viewers to a vintage palace, where Prabhas' look is finally unveiled. The poster captures the actor's charisma, revealing Prabhas seated on a throne in a black outfit, set against the grand backdrop of a vintage palace.

He can be seen dressed as a king and holding a cigar, and exudes a powerful, nostalgic vibe that has left fans in awe. The poster also features the tagline, "Horror Is The New Humor," followed by "Happy Birthday, Rebel Saab” as Prabhas is known as the Rebel star in south.

The film is directed by Maruthi and produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with music by Thaman S, the film is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025, in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has also started shooting for the follow-up to his 2023 film 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'.

The film is being helmed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his work on the blockbuster 'K.G.F.' film franchise, and 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'.

The sequel picks up from where the first film left off, diving deeper into the intricate world of power struggles, revenge, and redemption. 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' which clashed with the Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Dunki', followed the story of a fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists. The friendship between Deva (played by Prabhas), the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), the current prince of Khansaar forms the crux of the film.

When a coup d'etat is planned by his father's ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler.