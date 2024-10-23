The New 2024 Ford F-150: Ignites Passion, Fuels Performance, And Drives Innovation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Ford F0150 Platinum, Tremor, Lariat, XLT, and Hybrid trims to suit wide range of lifestyle choices

Pro Access Tailgate offers enhanced convenience, making it ideal for every adventure

Ford F-150 boats best-in-class payload, full hybrid payload, and towing capabilities, setting a new standard in its segment Currently available across Ford Middle East showrooms

Dubai, UAE, 23 October, 2024 –The newly launched Ford F-150 in the Middle East region complements Ford's freshest and most complete lineup yet. This range of trims fosters Ford's unwavering commitment to passion, performance, and innovation. With advanced off-road capabilities, bolstered by state-of-the-art technology and smart safety features, the F-150 empowers lifestyles from work to weekend. These finely tuned vehicles deliver both raw muscle and comfort, ensuring a superior driving experience every time you get behind the wheel.

Unleashed Power: Enhanced Efficiency

Harnessing gas and electric energies, these giants boast impressive power and outstanding performance capabilities. Harnessing the strength of gas or gas and electric hybrid energies, options range from the robust 3.5L V6 EcoBoost® with 400 hp and 678 Nm of torque, the powerful 3.5L PowerBoostTM Full Hybrid V6 boasting 430 hp and a massive 773 Nm of torque, or the muscular 5.0L V8, available with 556 Nm of torque, paired with an impressive 400 hp.

Each engine is paired with an advanced transmission, ensuring seamless power and control on any terrain. The 3.5L V6 EcoBoost® engine and the 5.0L V8 are equipped with an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift® and the 3.5L PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6, a 2-speed automatic 4WD Hybrid Electronic Ten-Speed Automatic, both of which offer exceptional handling and control on any terrain. The new Ford F-150 also doubles as a mobile power source thanks to Ford Pro Power Onboard, which comes as standard on the XLT, Lariat, Tremor, and Platinum trims and is optional on the XLT. Whether effortlessly riding the dunes or towing the heaviest of loads, the beast is a trustworthy companion for the most daring of desert adventures.

Unabashed Comfort

Once you step inside the New Ford F-150, you'll be impressed not only by the extreme power under the hood, but also by its imposing exterior that delivers on both space and comfort. Power-adjustable seating and a choice of surfaces deliver the ultimate in personalized comfort for the driver and front seat passenger and the Dual Zone Climate Control System ensures that keeping everyone cool in the heat is a breeze. Endless quality entertainment options are also on offer with the Bang & Olufsen Unleashed sound system, a 12-inch Center Stack, multiple USB ports, wireless, and Bluetooth options keeping everyone entertained, however long the journey.

“Embodying Ford passion, the new Ford F-150 trims embody the legacy of the Ford F-150, pushing the boundaries of capability and toughness, with more advanced technology and a level of refinement that demands to be experienced. Eminently suited for discerning drivers in the region, the Ford F-150 delivers peak performance in hot desert climes for on and off-road adventures in comfortable surroundings,” said Sam Shagga, Brand Manager – Ford Trucks.

Advanced Driver Assist Technology

With great power comes great responsibility, which Ford takes very seriously. Boosting driver confidence while on the road, Ford leads the way with an array of safety technologies and enhanced Drive Assist features including forward collision warning with dynamic brake support Camera Assist with 360 Cameras and Rear View Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist, Parking sensors, and more. New and advanced features showcase the ultimate in cutting-edge technology, such as a Head-Up Display that ensures drivers keep their eyes safely on the road while being able to access real time driving information on their windscreen. In addition, a large 12-inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen offers clear camera views, intuitive feature controls, and app icons, while the customizable Digital Display Cluster delivers vital data with high-resolution clarity – giving the driver easy access to information at a glance.

Strength, Function, and Style

Available in suitably imposing and majestic colors, the New Ford F-150s are immediately recognizable. The Pro-Access tailgate with LED lighting is designed to handle even the heaviest loads with ease, allowing a simplified two step up / down into the pickup bed, 100-degree opening for easy access, and improved reach by 19 inches over the tailgate for downloading or unloading cargo.

Dynamic Hitch Assist, Pro Hitch Assist, and Pro Trailer Back Up Assist have you covered with smart features to hitch, maneuver, and tow. And increased storage capacity provided by the bed storage box for tools and towing accessories such as trailer hitch receiver, tie-down straps, ratchet straps, chains, and jumper cable offer extra confidence on the road. LED headlamps, high intensity security approach lamps, and a rear cargo lamp provide comprehensive lighting solutions that improve overall visibility for enhanced driver safety.

From rugged workhorse to refined daily driver, the New Ford F-150 delivers what you need, when you need it. Tested in extreme conditions, it is ready to take on any challenge, with a payload and towing capacity to handle every terrain with ease. And, with a bold, aerodynamic design guaranteed to turn heads coupled with a spacious, premium interior that delivers on comfort and advanced technology, the new Ford F-150 is more capable than ever – on and off-road.

The New Ford F-150s are now available at local distributor showrooms across the Middle East.