Top financial leaders meet amid growing uncertainties caused by political tensions

(MENAFN) Top financial leaders from across the globe are gathering in Washington this week amid growing uncertainties caused by conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, a slowing Chinese economy, and fears that upcoming US could trigger new trade disputes and undermine global cooperation. The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World are expected to draw more than ten thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank officials, and representatives from civil society groups, to address challenges such as unstable global growth, mounting debt pressures, and financing the transition to clean energy.



This gathering takes place against the backdrop of potential political shifts in the United States, particularly the possibility of Republican candidate Donald Trump winning the November 5 election. Such an outcome could disrupt the international economic landscape, with Trump possibly imposing sweeping new tariffs on US trade partners and moving away from climate cooperation, potentially creating global economic uncertainty.



Josh Lipsky, a former IMF official and current head of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, highlighted the significance of the US election, even though it is not officially on the meeting's agenda. He emphasized that the election’s result could have major consequences for global trade policy, the future of the US dollar, and the selection of the next Federal Reserve chairman—all of which would impact economies worldwide.



Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running as the Democratic presidential candidate, is expected to continue the Biden administration's approach of fostering multilateral cooperation on issues like climate change, taxes, and debt relief, should she win the election. Her policies would likely maintain continuity in US efforts to engage with the global community on these pressing matters.

