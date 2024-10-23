Iraqi Premier announces major military operation that resulted in deaths of nine senior leaders of terrorist organization ISIS

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced a major military operation that resulted in the deaths of nine senior leaders of the organization in the northern Hamrin Mountains. This operation, described as "qualitative," reportedly led to the demise of the so-called "wali of Iraq," alongside eight other high-ranking members of the group.



In a statement from his office, al-Sudani highlighted that there is "nowhere for terrorists" to evade capture in Iraq, reiterating the country's determination to hunt them down in their hiding spots and eradicate them.



The Iraqi Joint Operations Command confirmed that, during the early hours of this operation, nine terrorists were killed, including Jassim al-Mazrouei, also known as Abu Abdul Qadir, recognized as the "Wali of Iraq" for ISIS. The command noted that this successful operation was executed with "technical support and exchange of accurate intelligence" from international coalition forces.



Pentagon spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder reported that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) collaborated with Iraqi forces to conduct the strike aimed at several senior ISIS leaders. He confirmed that the nighttime operation led to the deaths of multiple ISIS operatives.



Furthermore, Ryder stated that two American soldiers were injured during the operation but assured that they are in stable condition and receiving necessary medical treatment. This coordinated action reflects the continued international resolve to combat ISIS and maintain regional stability amid ongoing threats posed by the organization.

