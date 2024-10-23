[Unfolding Galaxy AI] How the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 Awaken Your Inner Creator

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Anyone can be a creator with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, foldables packed with features that let you easily create high-quality content, even if you don’t think you have the professional skills. And because your phone is a device you carry with you every day, you will always have an opportunity to use the world around you for inspiration.

Here are just some of the ways in which the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 with Galaxy AI can enable you to be creative by seeing your drawings, photos and videos in a whole new way.

Start with a sketch, end with a masterpiece

We all take a lot of photos on vacation with friends, but there’s always one that stands out. Sometimes you want to do something special with it, like adding a crown to the head of the birthday girl, but you don’t have the expensive design apps, and anyway you don’t know how to use them. Fear not: Sketch to Image on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 with Galaxy AI is here to help.

Start with a quick and simple sketch of what you want to see on a photo you’ve taken. In seconds, it will be converted into a photorealistic object that matches the mood of the photo — right before your eyes.

With Sketch to Image, your rough sketches are turned into stunning works of art. You can either layer them on top of an existing photo, like your favorite holiday pictures, or you can even start with a blank canvas and create something beautiful from scratch. There are even additional options to further customize your creations by selecting from different styles, such as watercolor or 3D cartoon.

Sketch to Image can get you to a fully designed image that you and your friends will love.

Let AI remix your portrait

Across the many different social media platforms we all use, one common element is the profile picture. With Portrait Studio, you can create a profile photo that stands out. Usually, the photo that you take of yourself is the end product but with Portrait Studio, it’s just the beginning. Whether you’d like to see yourself as a comic book character, a 3D cartoon, a watercolor painting or a sketch, Portrait Studio can create something truly unique.

Start by taking a picture of yourself or anyone else you’d love to see transformed. Then select Portrait Studio, which you’ll find within Photo Assist in the Gallery app and choose the style of image you’d like the AI feature to create. From there, hit ‘Generate’ and let Galaxy AI make your photo instantly sharable. You’ll have a new and unique profile photo and everyone will be asking you how you did it.

Slow motion without the preparation

We’re all used to taking pictures while on holiday or when hanging out with friends but sometimes you want to capture a moment in a way that a picture never can. A great video always catches people’s attention, and now you can use Instant Slow-Mo to give your clips an added sense of drama. That video of you pulling off an impossible trick at the skate park or gracefully waving a scarf in the sea breeze is much more fun when slowed down. Instant Slow-Mo makes it easy to create that effect in the videos you already have.

Galaxy AI enables this feature to work well for the times when you forgot to film in slow motion in the first place. It uses AI Frame Rate Conversion (AI FRC) technology to generate intermediate frames of movement to fill in the gaps between frames already there, which helps maintain quality.

To use Instant Slow-Mo, play a video in the Gallery app and tap and hold on the screen at the point you want to slow down. You can see the effect happen in real time, while also having access to additional options to perfect your video. To share the video with friends, it’s as simple as pressing the share button, viewing the preview, selecting to share the slow-mo clip, and using Quick Share to send it to your friends nearby.

Instant Slow-Mo will give a new creative streak to your clips and make you want to press play again and again.



With Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, you’re never short of ways to make your photos and videos look amazing. Your quick sketches become gorgeous 3D visuals, and you can give yourself a whole new look — whether that’s through AI generated accessories or by reimagining yourself as a cartoon. Your videos can look more like movies, complete with slow-mo.

You’re already more creative than you think, and with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, you now have the tools in your hand to express your creativity in new ways.



