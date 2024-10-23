Adani acquires Orient Cement at INR 8,100 crore equity value

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22 October 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the diversified Adani Group, today announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) at an equity value of Rs. 8,100 crore. Ambuja will acquire 46.8% shares of OCL from its current promoters and certain public shareholders. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.



“This timed acquisition marks another significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerated growth journey, increasing cement capacity by ~30 MTPA within two years of Ambuja’s acquisition,” said Mr Karan Adani, Director of Ambuja Cements. “By acquiring OCL, Ambuja is poised to reach 100 MTPA cement capacity in FY 25. The acquisition will help to expand Adani Cement’s presence in core markets and improve its pan-India market share by 2%. OCL’s assets are highly efficient, equipped with railway sidings and well supported by captive power plants, renewable energy, WHRS and AFR facilities. OCL’s strategic locations, high-quality limestone reserves and requisite statutory approvals present an opportunity to increase cement capacity in the near term to 16.6 MTPA.”





Mr CK Birla, Chairman of Orient Cement and the CK Birla Group, said, “The CK Birla Group is continuously reallocating capital to sharpen its focus on consumer centric, technology driven and service-based businesses. I take pride in Orient Cement’s impressive track record of building premium brands and maintaining a leading market share in the geographies it operates in. We are confident that the Adani Group, with its strong focus on cement and infrastructure, is the ideal new owner to drive continued growth at Orient Cement for our people and stakeholders”.



Ms Amita Birla, Co-Chairman, CK Birla Group, added, “Orient Cement has a strong market presence, with sustainability initiatives, particularly in renewable energy, being a significant part of its DNA. I am convinced that Ambuja Cements is the right home for all our colleagues at Orient Cement, as well as our customers.”



OCL has 5.6 MTPA clinker capacity and 8.5 MTPA cement capacity along with statutory clearance to increase the clinker capacity by another 6.0 MTPA and cement capacity by another 8.1 MTPA. In addition, OCL also has a limestone mining lease in Chittorgarh for setting up an Integrated Unit (IU) with clinker of 4 MTPA and a split Grinding Unit (GU) of 6 MTPA in North India. OCL has also secured a concession from MPPGCL, Madhya Pradesh for setting up a Grinding Unit within the premises of Satpura Thermal Power Plant. Both these complement the Adani Group’s existing cement footprint. (Refer Annexure – 1 for OCL’s location wise cement capacity and other assets and Annexure - 2 for Adani Cement’s footprint post-acquisition of OCL.)



OCL has recently commissioned a WHRS in Chittapur IU and is in the final stage of commissioning 16 MW solar in Chittapur and 3.7 MW solar in Jalgaon. OCL’s efficient plants, highly motivated teams, strong balance sheet and well-distributed dealer network will be excellent additions to the Adani Group’s existing cement business. OCL’s existing dealers will move to Adani Cement’s market network, creating formidable synergies.







MENAFN23102024005232011781ID1108809480