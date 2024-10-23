Arab Charter Committee On Human Rights Discusses Qatar's Third Periodic Report

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The 25th session of the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights, started Monday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of Arab League in Cairo to discuss the third periodic report of Qatar, which was commended by representatives of the participating concerned parties.

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater headed Qatar's delegation to the session. The delegation comprises HE Qatar's Ambassador Egypt and its Permanent Representative to Arab League, Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, and representatives of various agencies in the country.

In her speech during the opening of the session, Al Khater said that Qatar appreciates the important role played by the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights to help States Parties improve and strengthen their obligations and implement the provisions of the Charter.

She noting that the adoption of the Arab Charter on Human Rights came as a result of the reform efforts undertaken by the Arab League, which stressed the importance of establishing a regional system to promote, protect and monitor human rights in the Arab region.

In this regard, Al Khater affirmed Qatar's full support and cooperation to carry out its mandate and competencies related to promoting and protecting human rights, noting that the State of Qatar has continued its increasing interest in implementing the provisions of the Arab Charter on Human Rights and has taken legislative, legal, administrative and other appropriate measures in this regard to promote the rights laid by the Charter and support the means to establish and develop them within the framework of comprehensive social development. This interest was based on national references, most notably Qatar National Vision 2030 and the three national development strategies, which culminated by the launch of the third national development strategy 2024 and 2030, she said explaining that such references constitute a supportive and solid environment for the development of human rights in accordance with the provisions of relevant regional and international treaties and agreements.

Acting Director of Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Reem Ali Ibrahim Al Derham, delivered Qatar's introductory statement before the Committee, in which she noted Qatar's keenness to ensure that the report submitted by of Qatar and the response memorandum include all Arab Charter-related developments in the State of Qatar since 2021.