Hungary's Orbán Proposes Fixing Registration Points For Migrants Outside EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime of Slovakia, Robert Fitso, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán offered to create conditions for the placement of asylum seekers outside the European Union (EU), according to foreign outlets.

Orbán has reportedly proposed the creation of EU-funded and managed registration centers to hold asylum seekers in North Africa and other regions until their applications for international protection are approved.

In turn, Fitso proposed to build physical barriers on the external borders of the EU.

"The EU should adopt a new migration pact that takes into account those who are not yet regulated by law, for example, deportation," added the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

"Those who want to come to Europe can gather there and apply there. Those we allow to come to Europe will be able to come, and those we do not allow will remain in these stations. All other solutions are ineffective," Orbán said.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Orbán, Vucic, and Fitso stressed that illegal migration is a serious problem in Europe's immediate vicinity caused by geopolitical instability, growing conflicts, and social inequalities.