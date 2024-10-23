Hungary's Orbán Proposes Fixing Registration Points For Migrants Outside EU

Hungary's Orbán Proposes Fixing Registration Points For Migrants Outside EU
10/23/2024 1:07:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In a meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and
the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fitso, Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orbán offered to create conditions for the
placement of asylum seekers outside the European Union (EU),
according to foreign media outlets.
Orbán has reportedly proposed the creation of EU-funded and
managed registration centers to hold asylum seekers in North Africa
and other regions until their applications for international
protection are approved.
In turn, Fitso proposed to build physical barriers on the
external borders of the EU.
"The EU should adopt a new migration pact that takes into
account those who are not yet regulated by law, for example,
deportation," added the Prime Minister of Slovakia.
"Those who want to come to Europe can gather there and apply
there. Those we allow to come to Europe will be able to come, and
those we do not allow will remain in these stations. All other
solutions are ineffective," Orbán said.
In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Orbán, Vucic, and
Fitso stressed that illegal migration is a serious problem in
Europe's immediate vicinity caused by geopolitical instability,
growing conflicts, and social inequalities.
