(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) BlackBerry Partners with ISC2 to Advance Cybersecurity Skills in Malaysia Malaysia's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence marks first six months, expands Cybersecurity Curriculum with more globally-certified training programs to help upskill professionals in ASEAN



KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BlackBerry Limited

(NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) has announced a new partnership with

The International Information System Security Certification Consortium

(ISC2), the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals, to deliver its globally recognized cybersecurity training and certifications in Malaysia. In support of the Malaysian Government's ongoing efforts to boost digital skills, capacity and cyber-resilience, the courses are now offered as part of the BlackBerry Cybersecurity Curriculum at the world-class Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) facility in Cyberjaya. Registration is

now open

for the first ISC2 courses taking place later this month.

As Malaysia's digital transformation continues to accelerate and threat surfaces expand, so too does the demand for highly-qualified cybersecurity professionals. BlackBerry's new partnership with ISC2 extends the range of internationally-certified courses available to cyber professionals at the Malaysia CCoE to help upskill and enhance capabilities to bolster defenses against ever-evolving cyber threats. The courses include ISC2's highly sought-after Certified Information Systems Security Professionals (CISSP ), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP ) and Certified in Cybersecurity (CC ).

Han Ther Lee, Director of Education and Training, Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, BlackBerry, commented, "As Malaysia prepares for the 'Year of Skills' in 2025, BlackBerry remains committed to collaborating with government and industry to help educate, upskill and grow the nation's cyber-workforce. We are proud to partner with another top-tier training institution like ISC2, further enriching the curriculum offered at the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and giving cyber professionals in Malaysia and the region wider access to globally recognized certifications."

The first courses offered through the partnership will focus on critical cybersecurity disciplines, including security operations, risk management, and cloud security, vital to strengthening national and regional cybersecurity capabilities, especially as the region pushes forward its digital transformation goals. ISC2 will provide comprehensive training materials, course resources, licenses, and ongoing support for all its programs.

Cigdem Bildiriciâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹, Vice President, Business Development, ISC2 added, "With Malaysia advancing towards a more digitally connected future and the accompanying rise in cyber risks, strengthening the cybersecurity workforce has become more vital than ever. We're excited to collaborate with BlackBerry at the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to bring our training programs to support this growth."

Since

opening

the CCoE in March 2024, with the support of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), BlackBerry and its education partners have dedicated over 8,000 hours to train over 1,500 professionals at the facility. Several education partnerships also offer globally-certified training courses at the CCoE, including

CompTIA ,

SANS Institute

and the

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

("the Catalyst") at Toronto Metropolitan University, which runs its CLIC (Certifications of Leadership in Cybersecurity) training program.

Now in its sixth month of operations, the addition of ISC2 training programs at the CCoE is another milestone achievement for the non-profit institution, which aims to provide the most comprehensive set of certifications and training courses available in the Indo-Pacific region.

The first wave of ISC2 certification courses, Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) will commence by the end of October 2024, while the renowned CISSP and CCSP programs, will start in November 2024. Cybersecurity professionals and organizations across Malaysia and the Indo-Pacific region can now register for the ISC2 courses

here . Additional programs, such as specialized workshops and advanced training, will be rolled out in the months to follow, providing continuous opportunities for upskilling and certification.

About ISC2

ISC2

is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our nearly 675,000 members, candidates and associates around the globe are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications - including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® - enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educate those most vulnerable. Learn more and get involved at ISC2. Connect with us on

X ,

Facebook

and

LinkedIn .

© 2024 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit

BlackBerry

and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

...

SOURCE:

BlackBerry