Apawcalypse: The Sequel - A Halloween Themed Adoption Event At Berkeley Humane

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oogie Boogie, a rare male calico kitten available for adoption at aPAWcalypse: The Sequel

Big Max, a two month old puppy, ready for adoption this Saturday

Ursula, a two month old kitten ready for adoption at aPAWcalypse: The Sequel

A Halloween themed fee-waived adoption event descends for the second year in a row!

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Berkeley Humane is hosting its second annual Halloween adoption event where the tricks look a lot like“sit, stay, and roll-over” and the treats all taste like bacon. The aPAWcalypse : The Sequel, a fee-waived adoption event, will take place at 2700 Ninth Street on Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10 AM – 2 PM.“There is nothing frightening about bringing home a new loving pet, especially when they are dressed in cute costumes,” stated Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director at Berkeley Humane,“However, too many animals at the shelter is scary so all adoption fees will be ghosted away this year at aPAWcalypse!”More than 50 kittens , puppies, dogs, and cats will be ready to be adopted into a new loving home.Every pet available for adoption will have received medical and behavior evaluations, vaccines, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, flea, tick, and worm treatments, felv/fiv test for cats at the discretion of our veterinarian, or heartworm preventative for dogs.The adoption package includes a temporary leash or carrier, $250 worth of medical care with VCA Animal Hospitals, a certificate for a free examination at a local veterinary hospital, free 30 days of pet insurance, and a 30% discount on dog training classes through our program Train the Bay.For this event only, adopters will receive a free Trick or Treat Lucy Pet food gift basket with over $150 worth of pet food and treats.Berkeley Humane is casting a spell to ensure all shelter animals find loving homes this month. Please help make this practical magic possible! All adopters will receive adoption counseling by our volunteer witches and warlocks.

Emily Murphy

Berkeley Humane

+1 510-845-7735 ext. 211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.