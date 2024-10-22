Cool Edge Bits Secures Groundbreaking Patent For Revolutionary PDC Drill Bit Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cool Edge Bits announced the grant of US Patent US11988046B1 for its cutting-edge drill bit design milestone in the oil and exploration solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cool Edge Bits Inc., a leading innovator in Polycrystalline Diamond Compact (PDC) drill bit technology, today announced the grant of US Patent US11988046B1 for its cutting-edge drill bit design. This patent marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to transform the oil and gas exploration sector with more efficient and durable drilling solutions.

Innovative Design by Dr. Anatoli Borissov Revolutionizes PDC Drill Bit Performance

The newly patented technology, developed by Internationally renowned Inventor and Rocket Scientist Dr. Anatoli Borissov, introduces a revolutionary approach to PDC drill bit design. The patented drill bit features a unique configuration of fluid jets directed to each cutter, addressing critical challenges in fixed cutter drill bit performance.

"This patent grant validates our innovative approach to PDC drill bit design," said Vasili Borissov, CEO of Cool Edge Bits. "By focusing high-velocity jets directly towards the cutting edge, we've achieved a breakthrough in cutter cooling technology and particles removal processes, significantly enhancing bit longevity, drilling efficiency and tremendously improving the quality of the well bore."

Key Features of the New Patent Include Advanced Cooling and Performance Optimization:

*Superior cooling of the cutters

*Optimized cutter structure with high-performance PDC cutters

*High-velocity jets that directly lubricate the cutter surface

*Domed PDC cutters reducing torque build-up in modern steerable systems

*Hydraulic configuration facilitating efficient removal of cuttings

The technology is expected to deliver substantial benefits to the drilling industry, including:

*Increased Rate of Penetration (ROP)

*Extended bit life through improved cooling

*Taking away any possibility of regrinding

*Reduced drilling time and associated costs

*Enhanced performance in medium-hard to hard formations

*Improved Environmental Responsibility and less CO2 emissions with weeks of time saved on the rigs

Cool Edge Bits' patented drill bits are designed for both onshore and offshore applications, with current sizes focusing on 8 3⁄4”, 8 1⁄2” and 7 7⁄8” bits commonly used in onshore drilling while also offering tophole bit sizes.

Positioning Cool Edge Bits as a Leader in the Global Drill Bit Market

"This patent is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the oil and gas drilling industry," added Dr. Anatoli Borissov, the inventor behind the technology. "We're excited about the potential impact of our technology on drilling efficiency and cost-effectiveness."

With this patent secured and other patents pending , Cool Edge Bits is poised to further strengthen its position in the global drill bit market, which is projected to reach $9.35 billion by 2029. The company is actively engaging with drilling and service companies to implement this groundbreaking technology in field operations.

About Cool Edge Bits Inc.

Cool Edge Bits Inc. is a Houston based company specializing in the design, manufacture, sales and rentals of advanced PDC drill bits for the oil and gas industry. Led by a team of experts in thermo-physics, engineering, and drilling technologies, Cool Edge Bits is committed to driving innovation in drilling efficiency and performance.



