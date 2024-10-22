Tide Cleaners Little Rock Drives Home Community Support At Simmons Golf Championship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading dry cleaning brand supports PGA Tour golfers with exclusive dry cleaning and laundry services, community raffle

- Andrew Holub, owner and operator of Tide Cleaners Little RockLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Simmons Golf Championship kicks off in Little Rock, Tide Cleaners is teeing up exclusive dry cleaning and laundry services tailored for championship athletes. This year's PGA Tour stop presents a unique opportunity for the brand, known as America's most trusted name in dry cleaning care, to keep golfers' uniforms in pristine condition throughout the tournament.From Oct. 21 to 27, Tide Cleaners will provide complimentary cleaning services for championship golfers' apparel and a special offer of 25% off polo shirt cleaning for attendees. Additionally, golf fans and patrons are encouraged to swing by Tide Cleaners' Little Rock locations to enter a golf basket raffle. Every visit between Oct. 14 and 31 provides an opportunity to win a putting green-ready basket filled with prizes including a $100 Tide Cleaners gift card, Tide, Downy and Unstoppables products and samples, golf balls and golf tees.“We want the golfers to look their best - clean clothes are par for the course,” said Andrew Holub, owner and operator of Tide Cleaners Little Rock.“We're honored to support these athletes and invite the community to join in the fun by raffling off a golf basket.”Little Rock Store Locations:- Cantrell: 11211 Cantrell Rd- Kirk: 16301 Chenal Pkwy, Suite 100Operating Hours:- Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.- Saturday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.“Golf is more than just a game; it's a community,” said Holub.“Through our exceptional dry cleaning laundry service and raffle, we aim to strengthen our ties with the Little Rock area while supporting the PGA Tour. We look forward to helping local golfers shine with every swing this season.”Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, offers a comprehensive range of cleaning services, including dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry, alterations and specialty care for household goods and wedding dresses. For more information, visit tidecleaners.Service that suits you from the #1 brand in dry cleaning.About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tide® has been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tide® brand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.# # #

