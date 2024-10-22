China Launched Artificial Earth Satellite To Monitor Atmosphere
By Alimat Aliyeva
China has launched the Tianping-3 artificial Earth satellite
(Libra-3) to explore the upper atmosphere,
The satellite, the report says, was launched from the Taiyuan
cosmodrome in Shanxi Province (Northern China) at 08:10 Beijing
time (04:10 Baku time) using the Changzheng-6 launch vehicle (Long
March-6, "Great March-6") and "successfully launched the specified
orbit."
Tianping-3, named after the Libra constellation, is mainly used
for calibration of ground-based radar equipment, as well as for
monitoring the low-orbit space environment and correcting the orbit
prediction model.
