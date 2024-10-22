Blue Water Celebrates Rafael Correa's Election To OHI Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Correa joins national leaders to shape the future of outdoor hospitality

Blue Water is proud to announce that Rafael Correa, its President and CFO, has been elected as one of eight new members to the OHI Board, representing the future of the outdoor hospitality industry at the national level.

is a member-driven organization that advocates for the interests of campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping businesses across the United States and Canada. The OHI Board provides strategic oversight and governance to ensure the success of its members.

Rafael Correa's commitment to growth and innovation in the outdoor hospitality industry

aligns seamlessly with OHI's mission, making him a natural choice to help shape the future of the industry. His values of driving guest satisfaction, operational excellence, and sustainability will enhance OHI's strategic initiatives.

"This milestone embodies the spirit of Blue Water and our commitment to advancing outdoor hospitality," said Rafael Correa. "I am honored to represent our values on this national platform, where we can elevate our industry and create standards that will define the next generation of exceptional guest experiences."

As a board member, Rafael will advocate for member success while championing best practices that elevate the industry, ensuring memorable experiences for all guests and driving positive change throughout the industry.

"Rafael's election is a recognition of his expertise as well as Blue Water's commitment to shaping the future of outdoor hospitality," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "As our industry evolves, we need forward-thinking leaders like Rafael to guide the conversation at the national level."

Rafael will be sworn in on November 6th at the annual Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo® (OHCE®) in Oklahoma City, OK.

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, marinas, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions across the U.S. including Colorado, Utah, Louisiana, and Texas, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC . LinkedIn:

