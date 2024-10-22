King Departs For Saudi Arabia
10/22/2024 2:18:11 PM
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah departed on Monday on a visit to Saudi Arabia, during which he will be accompanied by HRH crown prince Hussein.
HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, according to a Royal Court statement.
