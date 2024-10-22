Pyrum Innovations AG Places Cash Capital Increase With A Total Volume Of Around EUR 10.0 Million 

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

363,637 new shares placed at EUR 27.50 per new share

Issue proceeds will be used for the construction of the new site in Perl-Besch, participation in joint ventures for new plants and general corporate purposes Ralf Bohle GmbH ("Schwalbe") now holds a 4% stake in Pyrum Dillingen / Saar, 22 October 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today successfully placed a capital increase against cash contributions on the market, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. A total of 363,637 new shares were issued at a placement price of EUR 27.50 per new share, resulting in gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 10.0 million for the Company. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We would like to thank the investors involved for their trust and are delighted that we were able to gain Ralf Bohle GmbH, known for its "Schwalbe" brand, as a new investor as part of the placement. The funds raised will enable us to drive forward the further development of our company. With the long-term purchase agreement for our rCB from Continental, in addition to the purchase agreements with Schwalbe - also for rCB - and with BASF for our oil, we have achieved the final piece of the puzzle for our rollout plan. What we still need now are larger production capacities. The capital increase will help enormously and is essentially a major step towards the construction of our second Pyrum-owned plant in Perl-Besch. In addition, we can increase our share in the joint venture plant in the Czech Republic to up to 49% and thus also participate more strongly in the income from this planned plant." The share capital of the company will be increased from

EUR 3,253,735.00 divided into 3,253,735 no-par value registered shares with a nominal share of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share by partially utilising the Authorised Capital 2024 by issuing 363,637 no-par value registered shares by EUR 363,637.00 to EUR 3,617,372.00. Ralf Bohle GmbH will hold a 4% stake in Pyrum following the capital increase. The company plans to use these proceeds for the development of the new site in Perl-Besch, for participation in joint ventures for new plants of the Pyrum Innovations AG as well as for general corporate purposes. The new shares are to be included into trading on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and into trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth). Inclusion will take place immediately after the capital increase, probably at the beginning of November 2024.

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for used tyres and various plastics with its patented thermolysis technology. Pyrum's thermolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's conventional recycling processes for used tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as thermolysis oil, gas and recycled carbon black (rCB) from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the material cycle and pursues a 100% sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the field of used tyre recycling to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the thermolysis oil it produces back in 2018. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the thermolysis oil and the rCB. Both products are therefore recognised as sustainable and renewable raw materials. Pyrum has also received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These successes have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum was honoured in the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist three times in a row for the German SME award.

