Govee Named The Official Smart Lighting Sponsor Of The Dallas Mavericks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Govee

and Dallas Mavericks announced a multi-year agreement, Govee is named the Official Smart Lighting Sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks. This collaboration brings Govee's smart lighting solutions into Mavericks fans' homes, transforming game day into an immersive and interactive experience that captures the and excitement of being courtside.

Govee x Mavs Home Court

"Watching sports is not just about the game itself-it's about the shared moments with friends and family. Whether fans are watching at home or at the arena, they want to feel connected and engaged," said Eric Wu , CEO of Govee. "Through the "Govee x Mavs Home Court," Govee demonstrates its commitment to working with innovative partners and delivering personalized fan experiences."

"We are excited to welcome Govee to the Mavs family," said SVP of Corporate Sponsorships Brittanie Boyd . "Collaborating with them to elevate the overall MFFL viewing experience has been a joint priority, and we look forward to shining a new light on fan interactions."

The "Govee x Mavs Home Court" campaign will include:



Immersive Game Day Experience : Fans will have the chance to experience the excitement of Mavericks games at home with "Govee x Mavs Home Court". Exclusive Mavericks lighting effects will be available, making every moment more interactive and engaging.

Exclusive Fan Merchandise and Discounts : Mavericks fans will be able to access special Govee x Mavs merchandise, as well as receive a unique discount code for Govee products. In-Arena Interactive Booths : Fans will have the opportunity to experience live product demonstrations at American Airlines Center.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that "Lights can be fun," Govee is committed to empowering users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products.

About The Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Patrick Dumont. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won five division titles, three conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.

