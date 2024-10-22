Talks With Germany's President, Chancellor Addressed Common Aspirations To Consolidate Bilateral Cooperation: Amir
Date
10/22/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that he discussed with the President of the federal Republic of Germany HE Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Olaf Scholz, the shared aspirations to consolidate and expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic and commercial areas.
Read Also
Amir meets President of Germany
Amir holds official talks with German Chancellor
HH the Amir posted on his official X account that today's deliberations in Berlin with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz tackled common aspirations to boost and expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic and commercial fields, which both sides are keen to continuously develop through joint efforts, strategic partnerships and mutual investments at the bilateral and multilateral levels, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and prosperity for the two friendly peoples.
MENAFN22102024000063011010ID1108807320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.