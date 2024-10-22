Talks With Germany's President, Chancellor Addressed Common Aspirations To Consolidate Bilateral Cooperation: Amir

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that he discussed with the President of the Republic of Germany HE Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Olaf Scholz, the shared aspirations to consolidate and expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic and commercial areas.



Amir meets President of Germany Amir holds official talks with German Chancellor

Read Also

HH the Amir posted on his official X account that today's deliberations in Berlin with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz tackled common aspirations to boost and expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic and commercial fields, which both sides are keen to continuously develop through joint efforts, strategic partnerships and mutual investments at the bilateral and multilateral levels, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and prosperity for the two friendly peoples.