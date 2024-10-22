Memorialcare Hospitals Earn National Recognition For Clinical Excellence From Healthgrades

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare 's Saddleback Medical Center , Orange Coast Medical Center , and Long Beach Medical Center have been recognized among America's 100 Best Hospitals and received numerous accolades for clinical excellence, according to new data released by Healthgrades , one of the leading resources for hospital and physicians ratings. The data showed that MemorialCare hospitals have leading clinical outcomes in neurosciences, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and pulmonary specialties.



"At MemorialCare, our commitment to our communities is to consistently deliver high quality specialty care through our continuous focus on innovation, advanced technology, and patient-centered best practices," says Shela Kaneshiro, chief clinical transformation officer, MemorialCare. "We are a data-driven organization that consistently pushes ourselves to continuously advance our health care delivery system while keeping the patient and their family's best interests top of mind."

Both Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Centers were recognized among America's 100 Best Hospitals. Saddleback for orthopedic surgery and gastrointestinal care and Long Beach for prostate surgeries. Long Beach Medical Center received the Prostate Surgery Excellence Award, placing the hospital in the top 10% nationally for prostate surgery outcomes. Saddleback ranks in the top 10% nationally for orthopedic services, stroke care, and surgical care, and in the top 5% for overall gastrointestinal services and medical treatment.

In addition to these distinctions, Saddleback Medical Center achieved multiple five-star ratings in specialties such as heart failure, hip fracture, spinal fusion, COPD, GI surgeries and treatments, sepsis, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure, and diabetic emergencies. Orange Coast Medical Center earned five-star ratings for coronary bypass surgery, heart attack treatment, total knee replacement, and sepsis treatment. Long Beach Medical Center also received five-star ratings in transurethral prostate resection, back and neck surgery, treatment of bowel obstruction, upper GI surgeries, and treatment of respiratory failure.

MemorialCare's achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. Healthgrades' 2025 hospital assessment evaluated over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures, analyzing risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By providing objective data, Healthgrades empowers consumers to make informed choices about their healthcare, ensuring they select top-performing hospitals for their care needs.

As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades' 2025 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2021-2023 study period, on average, 224,958 lives could potentially have been saved and 141,692 complications could potentially have been avoided.

"Healthgrades commends MemorialCare for their clear commitment to delivering consistently superior patient outcomes in critical service areas," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. "MemorialCare's leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication to clinical excellence set a high mark for specialty care in California and nationwide."

