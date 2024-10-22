RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES ANNOUNCES 300-EURO ONBOARD CREDIT OFFER FOR 2025 VOYAGES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Riverside Fall Offer Combines with up to 35 Percent Savings for an Unmatched Luxury River

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To herald in the season of giving, Riverside Luxury Cruises announced a new 300-Euro onboard credit offer today. Travellers can give a gift of a luxury European river cruise to their family and themselves, and enjoy standing savings of up to 35 percent, plus 300 Euros to spend on board when they a 2025 cruise from now through November 30, 2024. Guests can apply their onboard credit toward rejuvenating treatments in the onboard FEHI Spa, Vintage Room fine dining experience, private shore excursion, or top shelf spirits and wines to make a luxury river cruise even more special. For more information about Riverside Luxury Cruises and to make a reservation, travellers

should contact their travel advisors; visit ; or call 1-833-305-3313. Travel advisors can register and book their luxury clients through the brand's dedicated partner portal at .



"If you've been dreaming about taking a luxurious European river cruise, now is the time to make it a beautiful reality," said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. "Our Riverside Fall onboard credit offer combines with our stellar early pricing to create an unforgettable journey for incredible value.

There is no better time than now to plan a 2025 luxury river cruise.

Make the planning even easier by working through a professional travel advisor."

For all new bookings made with deposit from October 1 through November 30, 2024, and for any 2025 voyage of five nights or longer, each guest in the suite will receive 150 Euros onboard credit. The offer applies to all suite categories, based on double-occupancy or more, for individual and group bookings traveling on Riverside's All Inclusive Premium Plus Excursions package. The offer is also combinable with Riverside's 10 percent Welcome Bonus savings, 15 percent Early Bird savings and 10 percent Long-stay savings offers for additional savings of up to 35 percent. Travellers and travel advisors must use code "FALL24" to receive the offer.

Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's newest and most luxurious river cruise line offering distinctive vacations on the Rhine, Rhône, Danube, Moselle, and Main rivers. The all-suites Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and newly inaugurated Riverside Debussy offer the largest average suite size, all with king-size beds, highest staff-to-guest ratio, and up to five onboard restaurants.

Guests can choose active tours among our menu of Riverside Choice excursions; take out a pedal- or e-bike, stored on board, for self-guided exploration; and bask in a rejuvenating treatment in the onboard FEHI Spa.

In all, Riverside offers more onboard amenities than other river lines. On all itineraries, the ships stay late or overnight in some of Europe's most captivating towns and cities, so guests can immerse in authentic cultures and the destination's social life. Throughout, every member of Riverside's exceptional staff and crew deliver intuitive and personalised service for an all-inclusive and luxurious experience.

On board, guests enjoy butler service in every suite; gourmet cuisine made with high-quality, fresh ingredients a la minute; included premium wines and spirits; complimentary StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; unlimited shore excursions to immerse in Europe's history, cultures and landmarks; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary ground transfers. Riverside Luxury Cruises is a winner in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards for 2024 and Cruise Critic's 2023 Editors' Pick Award for Best Dining in the River Category.

SOURCE Riverside Luxury Cruises

