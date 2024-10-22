Adjust Brings First Vape With Five-Level Cooling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



mycool, a top choice for the cooling experience in vaping Multi-dimensional

mouthfeel and three modes offered

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjust, a

vaping explorer, today debuts mycool, a single-use vape providing bespoke sensory delight in the US. While offering adjustable cooling feature, the product crowns the with a new level of refreshing coolness.

Five-tiered Brisk Mouth Senses

Adjust mycool

Among the first few in the US to offer an adjustable cooling feel, mycool sets itself apart by subtly blending e-liquid and cool-liquid, bringing five levels of refreshing chill.

This structure from innovative explorations ensures a satisfying experience for every different coolness tastebud. In daily use, adult users can personalize senses by adjusting the cooling level with the side button.

With a liquid capacity of 20 ml, mycool provides an extended session of up to 40,000 puffs.

Intense Mouthfeel with Three Modes

On top of five-tier coolness adjustment, mycool also offers a three-level switch to select modes, catering to the varied demands and leveling the multi-dimensional vaping journey to new heights.

Meanwhile, mycool incorporates triple

mesh coils at its core, guaranteeing a burst of tastes with full-blown vapors.

"As the very first product under Adjust brand, mycool is truly a product for everyone's preferences, from aficionados of cooling flavor profiles to those looking for multi-layered tastes," said Alexandria Garcia, Product Designer of Adjust. "We have several more innovative products in the pipeline, for every palate."

Immersive Interaction with a Side Screen

Equipped with an interactive side screen, mycool allows users to easily monitor battery and e-liquid levels, along with vaping modes. The premium LCD screen features a dynamic visual effect of cubes dropping when puffing or pressing the button, while the number of cubes corresponds to the level of coolness.

Additionally, mycool features an attractive visual design and texture on its surface, and a side button that mimics ice cracks, delivering a frosty freshness that perfectly resonates with adjustable coolness settings.

About Adjust

Avant-garde vaping brand Adjust is committed to redefining vaping by personalizing vaping experience. With bold product innovations, Adjust embraces a spirit of adventure, continuously exploring the frontiers of tastes and senses to meet evolving needs. Its diverse product portfolio offers an extraordinary variety of vaping experience, unlocking endless possibilities for adult vapers.

Adjust

