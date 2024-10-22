Tasmit 'Arny' Afiyat: The Fashion Entrepreneur Making Waves In Bangladesh And The United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Fashion Week Shanghai China 2024 Honors Tasmit Afiyat

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tasmit 'Arny' Afiyat is a pioneering fashion entrepreneur and creative director, at the helm of Stride Fashionwear in Bangladesh and Anneal LLC in the United States. At sixteen, she embarked on her fashion odyssey through a Bangladeshi reality TV show like Project Runway. Although her initial focus was on science and engineering, her true calling lay in fashion and arts, leading her to pursue an MFA in arts from Dhaka University. During her academic tenure, she leveraged her artistic expertise in advertising, progressing from creative designer to art director at Asiatic, Bangladesh's premier advertisement agency, and eventually assuming the role of Art Director.

Tasmit holds the conviction that every design should be a masterpiece of art. Concurrently with commencing her career in advertising, she established Stride Fashionwear, aiming to integrate her artistic vision and traditional cultural heritage into high-end fashion. This fusion is evident in her incorporation of distinctive Bangladeshi motifs, such as the vibrant rickshaw paintings commonly seen on Dhaka's streets, into her designs, creating stunning and colorful garments. Drawing inspiration from the bold typography of Bollywood and urban culture, Tasmit has crafted exceptional attire for Bangladesh's nightlife and, most recently, a pioneering wedding dress featuring rickshaw painting motifs crafted from recycled materials.

Always mindful of the ecological footprint of her fashion choices Tasmit explained,“our environment provides us with life's essentials, yet we exploit them. It's time to reciprocate. South Asian weddings are notoriously extravagant, wasteful, and harmful to the environment, with even small gatherings numbering in the thousands”. To date 'Stride' is the only Bangladeshi fashion house providing completely sustainable wedding attire and she is working hard to change that.“Bangladesh is one of the world's top garment producers and exporters, with exports exceeding 40 billion per year. If only one percent of that went towards sustainability, that would be a fine start,“smiled Tasmit.

Tasmit Afiyat's designs foster female empowerment by promoting self-worth, leveraging fashion as a transformative tool. She continues to pioneer sustainable fashion, committed to creating exceptional yet accessible designs that resonate globally. At World Fashion Week China 2024 this month, she reaffirmed her status as a respected designer among her peers with Panamanian Supermodels Zumay Antonios and Miss Latino America Zuliet Seminario flaunting her couture on the runway.



BANGLADESH by Tasmit Afiyat Fashion Show - World Fashion Week® China 2024

