Latin America Regtech Business And Investment Opportunities Databook 2024 - A US$2.99 Billion Market By 2029, Growing From US$969.09 Million In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America RegTech Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global regtech industry is expected to grow by 29.5% on annual basis to reach US$1.25 billion in 2023.
The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19% during 2024-2029. Latin America's regtech industry is forecast to increase from US$969.09 million in 2023 to reach US$2.99 billion by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The RegTech landscape in Latin America is at a pivotal moment characterized by rapid evolution and significant potential. As regulatory environments adapt to encourage innovation, stakeholders must collaborate effectively to harness the benefits of technology-driven compliance solutions.
By addressing existing challenges, such as regulatory fragmentation and limited awareness, the region can capitalize on emerging opportunities for growth. The continued teamwork between governments, banks, and tech companies is important for creating a strong system for regulating technology in Latin America. This will help ensure that rules are followed and that more people have access to financial services.
Trends in RegTech
RegTech is becoming more popular in Latin America because there are more and more rules that companies have to follow, and they need better ways to ensure they are following all the rules.
Some important trends are:
Government Initiatives: Countries like Mexico and Colombia spearhead regulatory frameworks to foster RegTech development. Mexico's National Strategy for Financial Inclusion has adjusted KYC requirements, promoting easier access to banking services, while Colombia's "Proyecto Regtech" aims to enhance local compliance technologies. Innovation Hubs and Sandboxes: Regulatory sandboxes, such as Brazil's Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovation (LIFT), allow fintechs to test new solutions in a controlled environment, facilitating innovation while ensuring compliance with regulations. Focus on Financial Inclusion: Many RegTech solutions target the underbanked population, enhancing access to financial services. This is evident in startups like Avallo in Mexico, which streamlines legal compliance through technology.
An example of this trend is OriginalMy in Brazil, which specializes in fraud prevention and identity verification, illustrating how RegTech can address specific challenges within the region's evolving financial landscape.
Recent Launches with Example
Several RegTech companies have recently launched innovative solutions in Latin America. A notable example is Unico, a digital identity platform based in Brazil, which raised significant funding to expand its operations. In 2023, Unico got $100 million in funding from Goldman Sachs. They want to improve their digital identity checks. This investment positions Unico as a leader in the region's RegTech space, facilitating compliance for businesses while promoting financial inclusion through simplified identity verification processes.
Partnerships and Collaborations
Strategic partnerships are critical for the growth of the RegTech ecosystem in Latin America. For instance, the collaboration between Inswitch and n1co represents a significant advancement in digital payment capabilities across the region. This partnership focuses on enhancing financial inclusivity in El Salvador by providing streamlined digital KYC processes and enabling users to access Visa debit cards for local and international transactions. Integrating their services, Inswitch and n1co aim to empower individuals with better financial management tools while fostering broader access to financial services. The Mexican government has also proactively established partnerships with local RegTech firms through initiatives like the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion. This strategy encourages collaboration between regulators and technology providers to develop solutions that simplify compliance and enhance accessibility for low-income populations.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 1416
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $1.25 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $2.99 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 19.0%
| Regions Covered
| Latin America
Scope
Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of RegTech. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level.
Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry
Banking and Financial Services Insurance Healthcare Telecommunications Retail Transportation and Logistics Real Estate Government and Public Sector Other Industries
RegTech Spending
RegTech Companies Market Share
By Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Training and E-Learning Platforms Regulatory Intelligence Tools Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
By Industry
Banking and Financial Services Insurance Healthcare Telecommunications Retail Transportation and Logistics Real Estate Government and Public Sector Other Industries
By Technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Blockchain Technology Cloud Computing API Integrations and Biometric Authentication Data Encryption and Security Technologies Data Visualization Tools Other Technology
By Industry and Type of Products
Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Regulatory Intelligence Tools Workflow Automation Solutions Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Insurance and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Healthcare and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Data Protection Technologies Training and E-Learning Platforms Other Products
Telecommunications and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Retail and Type of Products
Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products
Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms Risk Assessment Tools Other Products
Real Estate and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
Government and Public Sector and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products
Technology and Type of Products
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Fraud Detection Systems Risk Assessment Tools Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products
Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Other Products
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
Blockchain Technology and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products
Protection Technologies Fraud Detection Systems Other Products
Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products
Regulatory Intelligence Tools Regulatory Reporting Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
By Deployment
Service Model On-premise Model Hybrid Model
By Product Offering
By Company Size
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Latin American RegTech Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN22102024004107003653ID1108805798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.