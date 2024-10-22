Latin America Regtech Business And Investment Opportunities Databook 2024 - A US$2.99 Billion Market By 2029, Growing From US$969.09 Million In 2023



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The RegTech landscape in Latin America is at a pivotal moment characterized by rapid evolution and significant potential. As regulatory environments adapt to encourage innovation, stakeholders must collaborate effectively to harness the benefits of technology-driven compliance solutions.

By addressing existing challenges, such as regulatory fragmentation and limited awareness, the region can capitalize on emerging opportunities for growth. The continued teamwork between governments, banks, and tech companies is important for creating a strong system for regulating technology in Latin America. This will help ensure that rules are followed and that more people have access to financial services.

Trends in RegTech

RegTech is becoming more popular in Latin America because there are more and more rules that companies have to follow, and they need better ways to ensure they are following all the rules.

Some important trends are:



Government Initiatives: Countries like Mexico and Colombia spearhead regulatory frameworks to foster RegTech development. Mexico's National Strategy for Financial Inclusion has adjusted KYC requirements, promoting easier access to banking services, while Colombia's "Proyecto Regtech" aims to enhance local compliance technologies.

Innovation Hubs and Sandboxes: Regulatory sandboxes, such as Brazil's Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovation (LIFT), allow fintechs to test new solutions in a controlled environment, facilitating innovation while ensuring compliance with regulations. Focus on Financial Inclusion: Many RegTech solutions target the underbanked population, enhancing access to financial services. This is evident in startups like Avallo in Mexico, which streamlines legal compliance through technology.

An example of this trend is OriginalMy in Brazil, which specializes in fraud prevention and identity verification, illustrating how RegTech can address specific challenges within the region's evolving financial landscape.

Recent Launches with Example

Several RegTech companies have recently launched innovative solutions in Latin America. A notable example is Unico, a digital identity platform based in Brazil, which raised significant funding to expand its operations. In 2023, Unico got $100 million in funding from Goldman Sachs. They want to improve their digital identity checks. This investment positions Unico as a leader in the region's RegTech space, facilitating compliance for businesses while promoting financial inclusion through simplified identity verification processes.

Partnerships and Collaborations



Strategic partnerships are critical for the growth of the RegTech ecosystem in Latin America. For instance, the collaboration between Inswitch and n1co represents a significant advancement in digital payment capabilities across the region. This partnership focuses on enhancing financial inclusivity in El Salvador by providing streamlined digital KYC processes and enabling users to access Visa debit cards for local and international transactions. Integrating their services, Inswitch and n1co aim to empower individuals with better financial management tools while fostering broader access to financial services. The Mexican government has also proactively established partnerships with local RegTech firms through initiatives like the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion. This strategy encourages collaboration between regulators and technology providers to develop solutions that simplify compliance and enhance accessibility for low-income populations.

