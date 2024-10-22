Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Report 2024-2034 - Growth In Biopharmaceuticals Creating A Need For Innovative Packaging Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is forecast to surpass US$35 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials

There is a growing trend towards sustainability within the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market, driven by increasing consumer awareness and regulatory pressures. Companies are actively seeking to reduce their environmental footprint by adopting eco-friendly materials and reusable packaging solutions. Innovations in biodegradable and recyclable materials are gaining traction, as they not only minimize waste but also resonate with environmentally conscious consumers. This trend towards sustainability is expected to shape product development and packaging strategies, as businesses strive to align with global sustainability goals and enhance their brand reputation.

Segment Overview

The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is categorized into insulated containers, insulated shippers, and refrigerants. In 2024, insulated shippers is estimated to dominate the market, contributing over 43% of total revenue, driven by their lightweight, portable design, making them well-suited for transporting smaller quantities such as pharmaceutical vials and clinical samples.

The insulated container segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR, propelled by rising demand in the food and healthcare sectors for exporting frozen foods and temperature-sensitive medications, owing to their superior insulation capabilities. Additionally, the refrigerants segment is witnessing strong growth, supported by increased demand for gel packs and dry ice, which are critical for maintaining cold environments during the transport of sensitive products.

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market include:



Aeris Dynamics Pte Ltd.

AmerisourceBergen

APEX Packaging

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryopak

CSafe

DHL Express

DGR Packaging & Supply

EMBALL'ISO

Envirotainer

Inbox Solutions

Inmark

Intelsius

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

PCI Pharma Services (PCI)

Peli BioThermal Limited

Marken (A UPS Company)

Sealed Air

Sofrigam

Sonoco ThermoSafe

TPC Packaging Solutions va-Q-tec Thermal Solutions GmbH

In summary, the report provides the following:



Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market 2024 to 2034, with forecasts for type, product, and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 21 key national markets Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 22 of the major companies involved in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1 Growing Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Products in Pharmaceuticals and Biotech

3.3.2 Technological Advancements in Packaging Solutions Improving Efficiency

3.3.3 Expansion of the E-Commerce Sector Necessitating Reliable Temperature-Controlled Logistics

3.3.4 Increasing Focus on Regulatory Compliance for Product Safety and Efficacy

3.3.5 Rising Awareness of Cold Chain Logistics Among Healthcare Providers

3.4 Market Restraining Factors

3.4.1 High Costs Associated with Implementing Temperature-Controlled Packaging Systems

3.4.2 Limited Availability of Skilled Workforce for Managing Cold Chain Operations

3.4.3 Vulnerability to Supply Chain Disruptions Impacting Temperature Integrity

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Creating a Need for Innovative Packaging Solutions

3.5.2 Expansion into Emerging Markets with Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure

3.5.3 Development of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials

3.6 Emerging Markets and Megatrends

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 PEST Analysis

4 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

4.4 Active Systems

4.5 Passive Systems

5 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis by Product

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Product Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

5.4 Insulated Container

5.5 Insulated Shipper

5.6 Refrigerants

6 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis by End-users

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 End-users Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-users

6.4 Pharmaceuticals

6.5 Food & Beverages

6.6 Others

7 Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis by Region

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

8 North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis

9 Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis

10 Asia Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis

11 Latin America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis

12 MEA Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles

14 Conclusion and Recommendations

