EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG: First Berlin increases price target to EUR 14.50 and continues to rate share as“Buy”

22.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG: First Berlin increases price target to EUR 14.50 and continues to rate share as“Buy” Zurich, Switzerland – 22 October 2024 – First Berlin has updated its rating of beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of SaaS and IT infrastructure systems focusing on digital transformation, location-based marketing, and WLAN solutions. The rating of the beaconsmind share remains "Buy" with a price target of EUR 14.50 (increased from EUR 14.00). With the current price target, First Berlin sees even further upside potential from the current target price stemming from future M&A activities currently not reflected in the target price of EUR 14.50. The closing price of the beaconsmind share (Xetra) was EUR 7.15 on 21 October 2024. First Berlin highlights the beaconsmind Group's strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the first half of 2024. Contracts signed during the first half of 2024 point to a thriving Wi-Fi business and a successful achievement of the financial targets for 2024. In the first six months of 2024, beaconsmind achieved important milestones in the expansion of its Wi-Fi business, including the launch of new products, accompanied by international expansion measures (e.g. Middle East and North Africa – MENA and Spain), and the signing of partnerships and new major Wi-Fi/IT infrastructure contracts in the retail, nursing care facility management and education fields. The current report by First Berlin on beaconsmind is available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind in the "Investor Relations" section. About beaconsmind Group Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind group is a leader in location-based marketing (LBM) software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries under beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure and Wi-Fi services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we offer our customers tangible added value and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success.



For more information, please visit

Contact Company

beaconsmind AG, Wollerau (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO

...

Tel.: +41 44 3807373



Contact for Business and Finance Press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

...

Tel.: +49 69 905 505-53

22.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

