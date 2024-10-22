Kareena Kapoor Khan: I Feel I Look The Best In Salwar Kameez

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan has professed her love for Indian wear and shared that she feels she looks the best in salwar kameez.

Kareena, who was speaking at the NDTV World Summit, has often been tagged as a style icon. She was asked to pick her favourite outfit between lehengas, sarees and salwar kameez.

“Salwar kameez is home because... Geet (Jab We Met character) loved her salwar kameez and for me it's like ghar ki baat hai. I feel I look the best (in it) and I am the most comfortable in that,” said the actress, who comes from the Kapoor clan and is married to Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

The actress spoke about Indian fashion and said that it has evolved.

“Coming to Indian fashion it has evolved so much whether it is in films, red carpets, access to Instagram. People are just looking out for Indian fashion and I am happy that it is a great moment for the fashion industry because of its great craftsmanship I feel.”

Kareena feels the Indian heritage and craftsmanship is finally getting its due.

“Whether it is the great Indian designers like Amit Aggarwal or Manish Malhotra, I think they are using our Indian artisans to its core and it is what is grabbing the attention on the global platform... India is having such a great fashion moment...” said the actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film“Singham Again.”

Kareena shared that the love for sarees is not just limited to Indians.

“It is no more that the Indians are wearing sarees. All over the world every culture and race wants to wear a beautiful lehenga and sarees.”

The actress, who has been married to Saif for almost 13 years, was in New Delhi to celebrate her anniversary. Even though it has been over a decade since they got married, Kareena feels like it has been just three years.

“We had gone to Pataudi for 3-4 days. It was our anniversary. Delhi always feels like home and I love coming back. 13 years of marriage. It still feels like three. I still keep it exciting,” said Kareena, who shares sons Taimur and Jeh with Saif, at the NDTV World Summit.