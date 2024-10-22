India Is Multiplying Renewable Energy Investment: Harjeet Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Harjeet Singh, Global Engagement Director of the Fossil Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative said on Tuesday acknowledged scaled up investments in the sector and said that it was contributing to the country's efforts in combating climate change.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the NDTV World Summit, Singh emphasised on the important conversations held around climate change and the responsibilities of developed countries.

"We had some really good conversations, particularly regarding the role of developed countries, which have not yet fulfilled their responsibilities in reducing emissions, moving away from fossil fuels, and providing financing to developing countries," he said.

Singh also shed light on India's leadership role in addressing these issues.

"We discussed India's leadership in reducing emissions, expanding renewable energy, and simultaneously dealing with the impact of climate change," he said.

He praised the summit as a valuable platform for discussing critical global issues and showcasing India's efforts to collaborate with both developing and developed nations to tackle the ongoing crises.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in addressing climate change, Singh said, "We heard from the Prime Minister about the positive steps we are taking to address global challenges, especially in regard to climate change. India has demonstrated leadership, whether in the growth of electric vehicles, the use of LEDs, or the increase in energy efficiency. We are significantly boosting our investments in renewable energy, which has greatly contributed to addressing climate change."

However, Singh acknowledged the remaining challenges and called for more support from developed countries.

"We would like to see more finance and technology coming in from developed countries to help us achieve the transition to renewable energy and away from fossil fuels more quickly. While there is much positivity, there are still local challenges, particularly in protecting our environment, and that is where we need to focus our efforts," he added.