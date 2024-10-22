(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Vehicle Feature on Demand (FoD) Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides revenue and active vehicle sales forecasts (from 2023 to 2030) for the passenger vehicle industry, segmented by six FoD categories: connectivity, ADAS/AD, performance, comfort and convenience, remote services, and safety and security. It also includes a list of FoD features that major OEMs offer (including premium and mass market). The analysis covers pricing trends, a forecast for each FoD segment, and the top growth opportunities in this space.

Feature on demand (FoD) technology is emerging as a transformative trend in the passenger vehicle market due to automotive advances and changing consumer preferences. FoD allows vehicle owners to unlock and activate various features after the vehicle purchase, through either subscription fees or as a one-time payment. OEMs make various on-demand features available, such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), premium infotainment, enhanced navigation, and comfort functionalities.

The hardware for these features is pre-installed during manufacturing, and consumers can enable them via over-the-air updates or at dealerships. As the automotive industry continues to evolve toward greater connectivity and digitalization, FoD is sure to play a crucial role in shaping the future of vehicle ownership and use.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Frequent OTA Updates

Growth Opportunity 2: On-demand Business Model for Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles Growth Opportunity 3: Personalized, Flexible, and Cost-Effective Features

Companies Featured



Audi

BMW

Ford

Mercedes-Benz (MB)

Porsche

Skoda

Tesla

Toyota Volkswagen (VW)

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation of In-car Experience through FoD Services



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Feature on Demand (FoD)

Growth Environment



Key Findings

Total FoD Penetration

FoD Analysis by OEM Brands: Premium

FoD Analysis by OEM Brands: Mass Market

Scope of Analysis

Definition of FoD

Segmentation FoD versus Data Monetization

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), FoD



Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

FoD Services

Technology Prerequisites for the On-demand Business

Changing Definition of Connectivity: FoD Lessons from Tesla

Case Study: Tesla OTA Strategy Examples

FoD Access Types and Delivery

Key Regulations and Standards to Impact FoD: NA, the European Union, and China

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

FoD Vehicles iForecast

VIO Forecast by FoD Category

FoD Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by FoD Category

FoD Penetration by Category Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis: FoD

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Connectivity



Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

VIO Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

VIO Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

VIO Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

VIO Forecast Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Safety and Security



Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

VIO Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

VIO Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Audi FoD Offerings

Audi FoD Services: Snapshot

BMW FoD Offerings

BMW FoD Services: Snapshot

Ford FoD Offerings

Ford FoD Services: Snapshot

MB FoD Offerings

MB FoD Services: Snapshot

Porsche FoD Offerings

Porsche FoD Services: Snapshot

Skoda FoD Offerings

Skoda Services: Snapshot

Tesla FoD Offerings

Tesla FoD Services: Snapshot

Toyota FoD Offerings

Toyota Services: Snapshot

VW FoD Offerings VW FoD Services: Snapshot

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900