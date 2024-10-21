Skanska Signs Additional Contract To Expand Hospital In Astoria, Oregon, USA For USD 153M, About SEK 1.6 Billion
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Columbia Memorial Hospital for a hospital expansion project in Astoria, Oregon, USA. The contract is worth USD 153M, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The project includes a four story 16,900 square meter (182,000-SF) expansion to the existing hospital to include an expanded emergency department, improved operating rooms, larger patient rooms, space for mechanical equipment, among other enhancements. The expansion will allow Columbia Memorial Hospital to provide new services and the latest medical technology to address the community's health needs.
Earlier this year, Skanska signed a contract for this project for USD 74M.
The total contract value is now USD 227M, about SEK 2.4 billion.
Work began September 6, 2024, and the project is expected to complete in November 2027.
