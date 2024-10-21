Sentry Tire Announces Product Expansion With Cutting Edges For Loaders And Advanced Rubber Compounds
Date
10/21/2024 5:45:58 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Tire & Rubber LLC expands its product line with cutting edges for loaders and two new rubber compounds: WR (Wear Resistant) for improved durability and LH (Low Heat) to minimize heat buildup, enhancing performance. These innovations aim to boost productivity and reduce maintenance costs for heavy equipment operators.
Sentry Tire specializes in industrial tire solutions for equipment like forklifts, skid steers, telehandlers, loaders, backhoes, and agricultural machinery. The addition of cutting edges and advanced compounds reinforces the company's commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions for demanding applications.
The company also offers specialized sub-brands, including Duramax , Kolossus , Duraeco , and EK Economy , catering to various industrial sectors with tailored products designed for specific needs. These brands uphold Sentry Tire's dedication to quality and efficiency across multiple industries.
Media Contact:
Edward Chou
President
[email protected]
SOURCE Sentry Tire & Rubber, LLC.
