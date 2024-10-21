Data Fabric Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.95 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Data Fabric Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Data Fabric Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The data fabric market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $2.24 billion in 2023 to $2.78 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. This growth during the historical period is driven by the need for real-time data, digital transformation initiatives, data governance and compliance, rising data volumes, and increasing data complexity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data Fabric Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data fabric market is anticipated to experience exponential growth in the coming years, expected to reach $6.95 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as enhanced data security measures, integration of graph databases, augmented data management, significant data growth across industries, and the adoption of data mesh architecture.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Data Fabric Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Data Fabric Market

The growing demand for cloud computing is projected to drive the expansion of the data fabric market in the future. Cloud computing refers to the technology that facilitates the delivery of various computing services over the internet, allowing organizations and individuals to invest in and manage their physical hardware and software infrastructure. Data fabric plays a crucial role in cloud computing by ensuring data security and compliance through the implementation of encryption, access controls, and data auditing across cloud services.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Data Fabric Market Trends ?

Key players in the market include Denodo Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Informatica Software Company Inc., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG Group, Splunk Inc., Talend S. A., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Teradata Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., VMware Software Private Limited., K2View LLC., Precisely Holdings LLC., CluedIn ApS., Idera Inc., Nexla Inc., QOMPLX Inc., Starburst Data Inc., Stardog Union Inc., Trifacta Inc., Atlan Pte. Ltd., Cloudera Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, MapR Technologies Inc., Rubrik Inc., Nutanix Inc., data. world Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Data Fabric Market Growth?

Leading companies in the data fabric market are introducing innovative solutions to enhance their profitability. This involves implementing groundbreaking and transformative strategies that enable seamless management and integration of data throughout an organization.

How Is The Global Data Fabric Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Disk-Based Data Fabric, In-Memory Data Fabric

2) By Component: Software, Service

3) By Application: Fraud Detection And Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management, Sales And Marketing Management, Business Process Management

4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Government

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Data Fabric Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Fabric Market Definition

Data fabric refers to a collection of data services that utilize a network-based architecture rather than point-to-point connections for managing data. This robust architecture monitors and manages data and applications regardless of their location. Data fabric facilitates data management by integrating data from various sources and enabling seamless analysis in a centralized location. Organizations widely adopt data fabric to deliver a comprehensive view of business operations and customers by consolidating disparate data sets in real-time and historical contexts, ultimately automating processes efficiently.

Data Fabric Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data fabric market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data Fabric Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data fabric market size, data fabric market drivers and trends, data fabric market major players and data fabric market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive HUD Global Market Report 2024



Automotive Drive Shaft Global Market Report 2024



Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.