Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The collapsible metal tubes market has seen steady growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.41 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, the growth of the cosmetic and personal care sector, the adoption of collapsible metal tubes in food packaging, increased usage of metal tubes in the adhesive and sealant industry, and a rising demand for food products.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The collapsible metal tubes market is anticipated to experience steady growth in the coming years, reaching $1.69 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, the rising popularity of tube packaging in the e-commerce sector, the expansion of the paint and coatings industry, the growing demand for flexible packaging solutions, and a shift toward lightweight materials.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

sample_request?id=4112&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Collapsible Metal Tubes Market

The growing concern over plastic packaging worldwide has contributed to the expansion of the collapsible metal tubes market. Rising awareness and consumer preference for sustainable alternatives, along with efforts to reduce plastic usage, have driven this market's growth.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

report/collapsible-metal-tubes-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Auber Packaging Co. Ltd., Linhardt GmbH & Co KG Company, Universal Metal Products Inc., Antilla Propack Pvt. Ltd., PAKET Corporation, Albea UK Ltd., Alltub SAS, Montebello Packaging Inc., Jiujiang Deshun Adhesives Co. Ltd., Almin Extrusion Co. Pvt. Ltd., Perfect Containers Pvt. Ltd., Hubei Xin Ji Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. Ltd., D. N. Industries Pvt. Ltd., Pioneer Corp., Amcor Limited, CCL Industries Inc., China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited, Colt's Plastics Co. Inc., Condensa SA, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, CTL Packaging USA, Essel Propack Limited, Excel Tubes & Cones Pvt. Ltd., Guangzhou Amy Plastic Tube Co. Ltd., Hoffmann Neopac AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Impact International Pty Ltd., Intrapac International LLC, L'Oreal S. A., M&H Plastics Ltd., MPack Poland Sp. z o. o., Neopac Hungary Ltd., Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co. Ltd., Nordenia International AG, Pack-Tubes Ltd., Plastube Inc., Prutha Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Qosmedix Corp., Sibo Tube Group.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Share Analysis ?

For an undisclosed amount, Tubex Group's acquisition of Matrametal aligns with its strategic objectives, broadening its geographic reach, customer base, and market opportunities. This acquisition brings the total number of production sites to seven, enabling the company to produce 700 million aerosol cans and 1.6 billion aluminum tubes.

How Is The Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Twist Tubes, Squeeze Tube, Other Product Types

2) By Closure Type: Fez Cap, Nozzle Cap, Flip Top Cap, Stand Up Cap, Other Closure Types

3) By End-User: Home Care And Personal Care, Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Collapsible Metal Tubes Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Definition

Collapsible metal tubes are made from metal or thermoplastic materials, preventing toxic gases, odors, and dust from entering and preserving the product's natural quality when closed. These tubes serve as composite containers for storing and dispensing liquid formulations with a paste-like consistency, including cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, paint, adhesives, and ointments.

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global collapsible metal tubes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on collapsible metal tubes market size, collapsible metal tubes market drivers and trends, collapsible metal tubes market major players and collapsible metal tubes market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metal Global Market Report 2024

report/metal-global-market-report

Metal Valve Global Market Report 2024

report/metal-valve-global-market-report

Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2024

report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

...

+44 20 7193 0708

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.