Beijing Accused United States And Canada Of Destabilizing Taiwan Strait
10/21/2024 3:08:21 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The passage of the US and Canadian fleets through the Taiwan
Strait violates peace and stability in the region,
Azernews reports.
"The actions of the United States and Canada are creating chaos
in the Taiwan Strait and undermining peace and stability," Li Xi
said. According to him, the Chinese armed forces sent warships and
aircraft to the region in accordance with laws and regulations to
control the passage of American and Canadian ships.
On October 20, the American destroyer USS Higgins and the
Canadian patrol ship Vancouver crossed the Taiwan Strait.
The situation around Taiwan has significantly worsened after the
visit to the island in early August 2022 by the then Speaker of the
US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. China regarded this move
as U.S. support for Taiwanese separatism.
It should be noted that official relations between China and
Taiwan were severed in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by
Chiang Kai-shek, who were defeated in the civil war with the
Communist Party of China, found refuge in Taiwan.
