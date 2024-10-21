A Comprehensive Introduction Of The Oneclick+ Antigen Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Bio provides oneClick+ antigen one-stop solution, from antigen analysis to personalized preparation, to help tumor immunotherapy research and development. oneClick+ antigen is designed to provide high-quality annotation-related protein sequences, including protein amino acid sequences, isoelectric points, subcellular localization, structural domains, modification sites, and other properties, and to demonstrate non-redundant datasets, which help scientists to simplify the antigen analysis process and solve antigen expression difficulties. Sanyou provides high quality protein expression products covering mammalian, insect and bacterial expression, three major high quality protein expression systems to help your protein expression research.

oneClick+

Antigen Access Address

Visit . Start accessing the

oneClick+ platform and select "Design Antigen", to begin a one-stop shop for your antigen information.



Platform Highlights

TheoneClick+ platform for antigen analysis only requires you to enter the Uniprot ID corresponding to the protein. If you need to place a customized order, you can also select the desired expression system, protein amount, and other notes.The report outputs the amino acid sequences of the corresponding proteins, and proteins with > 2000 amino acids can also be displayed completely.The output report demonstrates the physicochemical properties of the relevant antigen, including the number of amino acids, molecular weight, isoelectric point, subcellular localization, and protein type, in addition to the antigen's transmembrane structural domains, signal peptide and modification sites, and three-dimensional structural features, which filters out redundant information and reduces the time required to find information.Sanyou Bio extracted the data of 56,547 proteins from Uniprot database, and analyzed the number of amino acids, cysteines and glycosylation sites at the amino acid level, and issued a protein preparation difficulty assessment, which is intended to be a reference for scientists to judge the difficulty of protein preparation. (You can click Protein preparation difficulty assessment to see the specific analysis process.)(Note: Due to the diversity of proteins and other multifaceted factors, the following is not a foregone conclusion and is for reference only.)To obtain antigen information report outputs through theoneClick+ platform, you can enter your email, and we will send them to you in the form of a zip package. In addition, if you have any antigen customization needs or other questions, you can also leave your contact information and we will contact you within 24 hours.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED