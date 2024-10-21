Touch Screens Started To Lose Popularity - Users Prefer Push-Button Gadgets
Date
10/21/2024 10:09:50 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Push-button devices can displace touchscreens, which are no
longer as popular as they used to be. Experts say that touchscreens
have begun to lose popularity in the world, as users prefer
push-button gadgets, Azernews reports.
This phenomenon has been called re-buttonization (return to
buttons). This trend affects not only smartphones, as touch buttons
complicate the process of using various equipment. For example, the
driver of a modern car sometimes needs more time and actions with a
touch screen to launch a certain function, when it used to be
responsible for one physical button.
As a first example, the WSJ edition cites the appearance of a
new Camera Control button to control the camera in the iPhone 16.
The device also has a customizable touch Action Button, which was
already available on the iPhone 15 Pro. "As Apple's experience
shows, companies are not just rediscovering buttons, they are
rethinking them," profile experts told the media.
Touch control panels in Tesla electric vehicles are starting to
seem outdated against the background of buttons, knobs and switches
in new Kia, Mini BMW and Volkswagen models, according to the
WSJ.
"To ensure that drivers never have to take their eyes off the
road, Mini designers have implemented a customizable display in
their cars that drivers can control using buttons and a scroll
wheel on the steering wheel," Patrick McKenna, head of product and
marketing at Mini USA, told the media.
The journalists recalled that now more and more devices are
being produced with buttons, for example, handles on induction
stoves that allow you to understand the heating level of the
burners, buttons for turning pages in Kobo, Nook and Boox e-books,
as well as a handle on the side of the Playdate portable game
console. Users choose such gadgets because it is clear and
convenient for them to work with buttons, toggle switches or
wheels, rather than digging into the touch screen settings to
access a simple option.
Earlier, Volkswagen decided to return physical buttons to new
cars after customer complaints. This happened after the automaker
abandoned physical buttons in favor of a touchscreen with
controls.
