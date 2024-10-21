Zintilon: A New Name, A New Logo, A Fresh Start -- A Global Leader In Precision Manufacturing Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTL Tech is pleased to announce that it has officially changed its name to Zintilon and unveiled a new corporate logo. This strategic move signifies not only an upgrade to the company's brand identity but also commitment to its global strategy and relentless pursuit of innovation.

I. Reasons for the Name and Logo Change

Continue Reading

Over the years, ZTL Tech has garnered high recognition in the European and American markets for its exceptional CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and metal casting services. The original name of ZTL Tech faced challenges in trademark registration and brand communication. With the global expansion of its business, ZTL Tech realized the need for a brand name that is more distinctive and recognizable. To better protect its brand rights and avoid unnecessary challenges in global compliance control, the company decided to upgrade the brand.

II. Significance of the New Name

The pronunciation of the new name "Zintilon" is similar to the Cantonese pronunciation of our company's Chinese name "Zheng Tai Long," preserving the roots of its culture and reflecting its respect for and inheritance of local culture. The new name retains the letters "Z," "T," and "L," which stand for the company's relentless pursuit of "Zest for Innovation," "Technology," and "Leadership," respectively. The new name not only highlights the company's expertise in the field of metal and plastic materials but also reflects its emphasis on innovative technology and commitment to the future smart manufacturing industry.

III. Design Concept of the New Logo

The new logo is inspired by the dragon, a symbol of auspiciousness and power in Eastern culture. The design incorporates the dragon's wings, symbolizing the company's soaring and transcendence in the field of precision manufacturing. The all-blue logo represents the dragon flying freely in the blue sky and implies the company's unlimited potential and broad prospects in the global precision manufacturing field. Blue, a symbol of stability and wisdom, showcases Zintilon's deep professional heritage and profound contemplation of the future.

IV. Looking to the Future

With the launch of the new name and new logo, Zintilon will continue to uphold the corporate philosophy of "Manufacturing Your Ideas" and provide customers with higher quality precision parts and rapid prototyping services. Zintilon believes that this change will inject new vitality into its future development and will also help it go further on the road to globalization.

Zintilon sincerely thanks all customers and partners for their long-term support and trust. Zintilon looks forward to working with them to create a more brilliant future.

Zintilon looks forward to witnessing its new chapter

and continuing to lead innovation and excellence in the field of precision manufacturing services.

About Zintilon:

Zintilon, a leader in global precision manufacturing services, is committed to providing customers with one-stop solutions for CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, metal casting, and more, earning the trust of global customers with exceptional quality and service.

SOURCE Zintilon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED