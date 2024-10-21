Are American Political Speeches Becoming Harder To Understand? [Data Study]

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the November election coming up, political speeches are happening a lot, with plenty of different styles and tactics being used. But what makes a speech truly resonate with voters? One crucial factor is readability-the ease with which the language can be understood by the average listener.Studies have shown that as the literacy rates in a county decline, voter participation also tends to decrease, and therefore understanding readability is crucial for candidates and voters alike. This is because it affects how well political messages are communicated and received, shaping voter engagement and potentially influencing election outcomes!Originality wanted to highlight the reading age of US political speeches and decided to dive deeper into what exactly each party and candidate is saying, identifying which candidates use the lowest reading age, which ones alter the reading age based on where their speech is, and how political speeches have changed in recent times.Originality created this study to show how language may be able to influence voter turnout and the political parties that voters resonate with the most based on average American reading age.Here are the key findings:- Donald Trump's 2024 speeches mostly fall between 5th and 6th-grade reading levels, ensuring broad accessibility to a wide audience.- Kamala Harris's 2024 speeches are generally more complex, falling between 6th and 9th-grade levels, though she has simplified her language as the campaign progresses.- Over the last century, Democratic speeches have traditionally been more complex than Republican ones, with a larger gap emerging since the 1990s.- During the 2024 debate, Trump's speech had a Flesch-Kincaid score of 3.7, making it easier to understand than Harris's score of 7.5.- Readability plays a critical role in ensuring that political messages are understood by the broadest audience, impacting voter engagement and messaging comprehension.To explore the rest of the data study, including sentiment analysis of each candidates political speeches, How the readability of political speeches has changed Over 150+ Years, as well as a word cloud for each candidate visit the Originality website

