Grasons Appoints Craig Tyler As New Brand Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons , a leading estate sale and business liquidation service franchise under the Evive Brands family, announced today the appointment of Craig Tyler as its new Brand Leader.

With nearly a decade of franchise leadership experience, Tyler brings a strong background in operational strategy and scalable growth to Grasons. His career has been marked by success in helping franchise systems thrive, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer for a rapidly growing franchise, where he led the company's transition from multi-unit operations to franchising across several states. Additionally, Tyler has worked with emerging franchisors, supporting franchisees across multiple territories in the U.S.

"We are excited to have Craig join the Grasons leadership team," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands. "His passion for creating sustainable systems and his deep understanding of franchisee needs will be invaluable as we continue to expand Grasons' reach and strengthen our network."

In his new role, Tyler will focus on developing tools and systems to support franchisees in achieving their business goals. Known for his servant leadership approach, he is committed to ensuring Grasons franchisees receive the guidance, training, and support they need to grow their businesses successfully.

"I am honored to lead the next phase of Grasons' growth," said Tyler. "Franchisees are the heart of the business, and I look forward to working closely with them to build on Grasons' strong foundation and take the brand to new heights."

Grasons is the national leader in providing professional estate sale and business liquidation services, helping clients through downsizing, relocations, and other life transitions. Dedicated to exceptional customer service and detailed organization, the company ensures a rewarding experience for both sellers and buyers. For more information about Grasons and its services, please visit .

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, Director of Communications, Evive Brands 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons

