5G In Aviation Market Update 2024 : Projected To Exhibit USD 4.68 Billion Revenue By 2030, Claims AMR

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G in aviation market generated $0.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Upsurge in airline passenger traffic and government initiatives to support the development of 5G drive the growth of the global 5G in aviation market. However, high infrastructure cost involved in 5G technology deployment restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, contracts and agreements with the aviation industry players and continuous advancements in 5G network present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe growth of the global 5G in aviation market is driven by growth in air passenger traffic across the globe, rise in inclination toward R&D activities for 5G network and related technology development, and changing aviation industry outlook. Furthermore, growth in smart airports development activities and advancement of the commercial aircraft for improved safety, convenience and efficiency are anticipated to support the growth for 5G in aviation in the near future. In 2020, by considering the communication infrastructure of the 5G in aviation, Small cell has witnessed leading market share. Moreover, eMBB technology based 5G in aviation is expected to witness a leading market growth and dominate the market share by end of the forecast period.In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with end users such as aviation industry players to gain competitive advantage in the global market. North America dominates the 5G in aviation market in the year 2020. The U.S., Germany, the UK, China, and India are expected to be the emerging countries in the global 5G in aviation market. The global 5G in aviation market is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players operating in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in agreement, collaboration, contract, investment, partnership, product development, and product launch.Key Findings Of The StudyBy communication infrastructure, the small cell segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By technology, eMBB segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By end use, the airport segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.By region, North America dominated the global 5G in aviation market in 2020 in terms of market share.Request for Customization aKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global 5G in aviation market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall 5G in aviation market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global 5G in aviation market with a detailed impact analysis.The current 5G in aviation market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:Aviation Crew Management System MarketGreen Airport Market

