Reco Surpasses 120 Saas Application Integrations In Just Six Months, Setting New Industry Standard For Saas Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rapid expansion addresses coverage gaps in traditional security tools enabling organizations to secure their SaaS ecosystem at an unprecedented speed and scale.

- Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder, RecoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reco, a leader in SaaS security, today announced that it has surpassed 120 SaaS application integrations in just six months since the launch of the SaaS App Factory earlier this year. This milestone cements Reco's position as the provider with comprehensive and scalable coverage in the SaaS security space.Reco utilizes a low code/no code development approach to add a new SaaS application integration in 3-5 days. Reco's support for over 120 SaaS applications comes with full functionality for app discovery including shadow apps and GenAI tools, posture management, identity posture management, and threat detection and response. This rapid expansion addresses critical coverage gaps in traditional security tools, enabling organizations to secure their SaaS ecosystem at an unprecedented speed and scale."Our ability to onboard over 120 applications, including core applications and long-tail applications, in such a short time frame is a game-changer for the industry," said Ofer Klein, CEO at Reco. "We're empowering companies to adopt and secure SaaS applications at the speed of business, without compromising on security or compliance."Reco's achievement comes at a crucial time when businesses are rapidly adopting SaaS solutions, often outpacing their security teams' ability to manage risks effectively. Reco's extensive coverage allows organizations to:- Implement comprehensive posture management across their SaaS portfolio- Discover and manage shadow IT, including shadow AI- Enforce robust identity and access governance across all connected applications- Detect points of exposure in real-time and respond to new and emerging attack vectorsThis milestone reinforces Reco's commitment to providing an unparalleled SaaS security solution that evolves with the changing needs of modern businesses. By offering extensive coverage in the industry, Reco is setting a new standard for SaaS security, enabling companies to embrace digital transformation with confidence.For more information about Reco's integrations and its comprehensive SaaS security solutions, visit .

