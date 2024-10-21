عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Columbus Mckinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.07 Per Share


10/21/2024 6:01:21 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO ), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about November 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2024. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.7 million shares of common shares outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon
 Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus
McKinnon is available at .

Contacts:


Gregory P. Rustowicz

Kristine Moser

EVP Finance and CFO

VP IR and Treasurer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

716-689-5442

704-322-2488

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21102024003732001241ID1108801948


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search