(MENAFN) In a concerning incident during the Moldovan presidential election, an election observer, Larisa Brunescu, reported being openly threatened at a polling station in Perugia, Italy. The election, which took place on Sunday, saw Moldovans for their next leader alongside a on whether to incorporate the nation’s aspirations for European Union membership into its constitution.



Brunescu, who represents the Renaissance Party led by former Prime Vasile Tarlev, described her experience to RT, detailing a troubling confrontation with local election officials. Initially granted access to the polling station, she faced hostility when she attempted to film the proceedings. According to her account, election officials aggressively insisted that she refrain from recording videos, taking notes, or disseminating any information from inside the polling location.



“They told me I should not send any videos, [record] conversations, [send] figures, nothing,” she explained. The situation escalated when officials challenged the validity of her observer credentials, claiming that her documents were improperly filled out. Brunescu firmly rejected these allegations, asserting that her paperwork was in order. Despite her attempts to assert her rights as an observer, she felt increasingly intimidated, stating that the officials were “openly threatening” her.



Brunescu also noted that the committee made efforts to restrict her from taking photographs and mandated that she could only report figures that they provided. Describing the atmosphere, she remarked that the officials regarded her with hostility, saying they looked at her “like dogs.”



Reflecting on the integrity of the election process, Brunescu raised alarms about potential irregularities. She claimed that she counted fewer than 1,000 voters at her polling station, despite the committee having prepared “4,000 ballots.” This discrepancy led her to express concerns about the possibility of ballot rigging, although she acknowledged that she did not witness any actual manipulation.



The events at the polling station have raised serious questions about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process, particularly in light of the threats faced by election observers like Brunescu. As Moldova navigates its aspirations for EU membership, the integrity of its democratic processes remains crucial, and incidents like this underscore the challenges that observers may encounter in ensuring a fair election.

