Cyabra To Present At The Thinkequity Conference In New York City On October 30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), a leading provider of an AI-powered solution for combating worldwide disinformation, today announced that Dan Brahmy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will present in person at the ThinkEquity in New York, NY, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 12:00pm ET.

Management will also hold one-on-one investor meetings on site during that same day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ThinkEquity representative or ... .

About Cyabra

Cyabra is a data intelligence company that is at the forefront of the fight against the online distribution of disinformation. Cyabra has developed a proprietary AI-powered system, trusted by large corporations, governments, and security agencies to uncover risks, attacks, and malicious activity on social media platforms. Using proprietary algorithmic solutions, Cyabra's system collects publicly available information and extracts valuable information and real time alerts, providing analytical and actionable insights, that are then communicated effectively to clients. Cyabra's investors include Founders Fund, OurCrowd, Summus VC, and TAU Ventures. For more information visit:

