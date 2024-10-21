Chinese Urgent Humanitarian Aid Lands At Beirut Int'l Airport

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 21 (KUNA) - China's urgent humanitarian aid, that included medical supplies, arrived Monday at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, said China's Central Television (CCTV) said in a statement. The spokesperson of China International Development Cooperation Agency have said on October 8 that the Chinese planned on providing urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon based on a request from the Lebanese government. (end) slq

