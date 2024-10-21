عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chinese Urgent Humanitarian Aid Lands At Beirut Int'l Airport


10/21/2024 5:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 21 (KUNA) - China's urgent humanitarian aid, that included medical supplies, arrived Monday at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, said China's Central Television (CCTV) said in a statement.
The spokesperson of China International Development Cooperation Agency have said on October 8 that the Chinese government planned on providing urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon based on a request from the Lebanese government. (end)
slq



MENAFN21102024000071011013ID1108801597


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search