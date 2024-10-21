Origin Agritech Establishes Biotechnology Service Consortium To Accelerate Licensing And Commercialization Of GMO And Gene Editing Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED ) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural company, is pleased to announce the establishment of the "Origin Marker Biological Breeding Service Consortium" in partnership with China Golden Marker Biotechnology Co., Ltd. This consortium is designed to license Origin's GMO insect-resistant and herbicide-tolerant (IR/HT) traits to a wider range of players and to accelerate the application of Origin's gene editing in breeding programs. The signing ceremony for this new initiative took place at the 31st China Seed Industry Conference in Beijing.

Signing Ceremony of Origin Marker Biological Breeding Service Consortium

The consortium represents a significant step in advancing the commercialization of Origin's cutting-edge GMO and gene editing technologies. Following the Company's receipt of a GMO safety certificate for its transgenic maize, BBL2-2, in May 2024, this consortium will play a key role in promoting the licensing of these GMO traits to seed companies and research institutes., providing a wider opportunity for broader adoption by more industrial players across China's key agricultural regions.

In addition, Origin Agritech's breakthrough gene editing technology, including the world's first efficient genetic transformation system for maize induction line Hi3, is central to the consortium's mission. This gene editing system rapidly improves key traits such as drought resistance, plant architecture, and disease resilience in maize, reducing the traditional breeding timeline from 3-4 years to just one. By integrating this technology into Origin's breeding programs and its partners, the consortium seeks to accelerate product development while expanding the royalty opportunities for new, high-performing maize varieties.

China Golden Marker Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a leading high-tech biotechnology company specializing in next-generation sequencing (NGS), gene chip detection, and molecular marker technology, plays a pivotal role in this consortium. China Golden Marker has invested 67 million yuan to establish a state-of-the-art molecular marker laboratory capable of processing over 1 million samples and generating over 1 billion SNP data points annually.

The consortium is currently advancing three key projects:



Commercialization of the BBL2-2 GMO Maize Event: Promoting and seeking partnerships for the commercialization of the insect-resistant and herbicide-tolerant genetically modified BBL2-2 maize.

Advancement of Gene Editing for Maize: Promoting the world's first maize-induced gene editing system, which can accurately improve maize leaf angle, drought resistance, and other traits within a year. Innovation in Maize Germplasm Resources: Utilizing the consortium's rich mutant library and molecular marker-assisted breeding techniques to drive innovation in maize germplasm resources. These efforts will support breeding companies and R&D teams in creating more diverse and resilient maize varieties.

The consortium has established cooperative relationships with dozens of breeding companies across China and is improving over 100 corn varieties. These varieties are planted in key corn-producing regions, including Donghua North, Huang Huai Hai, Northwest, and Southwest China.

Bill Deng, Head of Research at Origin Agritech, commented: "Origin Marker adheres to the concept of 'making breeding easier.' By leveraging modern biotechnology, we are committed to assisting the industry in breeding higher quality, high-yield, and resilient corn varieties with greater accuracy and efficiency. Our consortium will play a crucial role in advancing sustainable agriculture in China."

Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech, commented: "What matters most about this consortium is how it will significantly accelerate the commercialization of our GMO and gene editing technologies by a bigger team and accessibility to more research institutes and seed companies. By combining our groundbreaking innovations with the advanced laboratory capabilities of China Golden Marker, we are streamlining the path from lab to market. This partnership will enable us to bring our high-impact solutions to the agricultural industry faster than ever before."

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at . The Company also maintains a Twitter account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is .

