We Are Delighted To Invite You To Our 3Q Trading Update Presentation Webcast: Thursday, October 31 2024 At 14:30 CET


10/21/2024 4:22:37 AM

We are delighted to invite you to our 3Q Trading Update Presentation Webcast: Thursday, October 31 2024 at 14:30 CET
21.10.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

News Release & Presentation

Avolta's 3Q 2024 Trading Update will be published at 06:30 CET on October 31 2024 with the presentation available on our IR website .

Presentation and Video Conference

Access to the webcast will be available through our website . A playback will be available until November 30 2024.

For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ... .

For further information:

CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens

Global Head
Investor Relations

 Director Corporate
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800405 Phone : +41 79 2880936
avolta ...

