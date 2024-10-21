We Are Delighted To Invite You To Our 3Q Trading Update Presentation Webcast:
Thursday, October 31 2024
At 14:30 CET
We are delighted to invite you to our 3Q Trading Update Presentation Webcast:
Thursday, October 31 2024
at 14:30 CET
The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.
Avolta's 3Q 2024 Trading Update will be published at 06:30 CET on October 31 2024 with the presentation available on our IR website .
Access to the webcast will be available through our website . A playback will be available until November 30 2024.
For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.
If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ... .
| Rebecca McClellan
| Cathy Jongens
|
|
|
Global Head
Investor Relations
| Director Corporate
Communications
| Phone : +44 7543 800405
| Phone : +41 79 2880936
| avolta
| ...
|
|
