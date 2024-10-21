Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Issues New Recommendation In Support Of Territorial/Hope Bancorp Combination

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISS Recommends Territorial Vote“FOR” Hope Bancorp Transaction ISS Recognizes Value Creation Upside of the Hope Bancorp Merger and Risks and Uncertainty Associated with Blue Hill's Preliminary Indication of Interest Territorial Board Urges Shareholders to Follow ISS's Recommendation and Vote“FOR” the Hope Bancorp Merger Today HONOLULU, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) (“Territorial” or the“Company”) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) has reissued its report assessing Territorial's proposed merger with Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) (“Hope Bancorp”). In its report, ISS recommends that Territorial shareholders vote“FOR” the Company's pending merger with Hope Bancorp at the Special Meeting on November 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Hawai'i Time. The Territorial Board of Directors also unanimously recommends that all Territorial shareholders vote“FOR” the Hope Bancorp agreement. Commenting on the report, Territorial issued the following statement: The Hope Bancorp merger is the only transaction that provides realizable value and substantial upside for Territorial shareholders. This tax-free transaction also enables our shareholders to benefit from a more than 1000% increase to Territorial's standalone dividend. Accordingly, we strongly urge all Territorial shareholders to vote FOR the transaction today. ISS's report recognizes the risks and uncertainty associated with Blue Hill's preliminary indication of interest, including a lack of financing, failure to identify the entities behind Blue Hill and questionable ability to execute the indication of interest. These deficiencies support our belief that Blue Hill does not have the ability to complete a transaction with Territorial or to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for the transaction in a timely manner. In making its recommendation, ISS stated in its October 18, 2024, reporti:

“A merger with HOPE is arguably a better outcome for TBNK than remaining standalone, given the strategic rationale for the combination and the issues facing the company”



“we find that the board's caution [regarding Blue Hill] appears to have a reasonable basis. The request for evidence of committed financing and increased disclosure regarding the consortium, in particular, seem to be low hanging fruit that Blue Hill could provide to address these concerns.”

“In our engagement with the company, the board expressed a willingness to engage with Blue Hill if its concerns could be properly addressed in order to best protect shareholders.” “It is unclear at this point why Blue Hill has not provided the board the details it has asked for.”

Time is short. The Special Meeting is fast approaching. Territorial shareholders are urged to follow the recommendations from ISS and the Territorial Board by voting today FOR the transaction with Hope Bancorp.



YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT NO MATTER HOW MANY OR HOW FEW SHARES YOU OWN!



Please take a moment to vote FOR the proposals set forth on the enclosed proxy card - by Internet, telephone toll-free or by signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form. Vote well in advance of the Special Meeting on November 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Hawaiʻi Time.

If you have questions about how to vote your shares, please contact:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Call toll-free: (888) 742-1305

Banks and brokers should call: (516) 933-3100





