Magnolia Bakery And Incredibles Expand Partnership, Bringing Cannabis-Infused Chocolate Treats To RISE Dispensaries In New York And New Jersey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- incredibles , an award-winning cannabis edibles brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the“Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the expansion of its delicious partnership with New York City's world-famous Magnolia Bakery. Beginning this week, incredibles x Magnolia Bakery THC-infused bars featuring the bakery's most iconic flavors and incredibles' award-winning chocolate will be available to cannabis medical patients and adult-use customers at RISE Dispensaries in New York, with online availability by the end of the month. Wider dispensary availability will follow in New Jersey and additional markets. Fans of both brands can satisfy their sweet tooth with:



Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar: A swirl of creamy vanilla pudding, crunchy vanilla cookies and freeze-dried bananas Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar: Flavors of moist crimson cake, cream cheese tang and rich dark chocolate









In addition to the Tri-State area expansion, adults 21+ across the U.S. will soon be able to purchase the incredibles x Magnolia Bakery collaboration online. The new THC chocolate bars, available in Banana Pudding and Red Velvet flavors, will be available directly via incredibles' ecommerce website. These products are Farm Bill compliant, manufactured in certified cGMP facilities, and have transparent labeling, including ingredients, potency and a QR code linking to certificates of analysis from independent testing labs. Visit the incredibles' ecommerce website to purchase and see updated market availability, which currently includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. Local delivery will also be available in a selection of these markets through third-party partners.

“Magnolia Bakery has been a New York institution for nearly 30 years, and after the overwhelming response to our collaboration chocolate bars last year, we're thrilled to bring them home to New York and New Jersey,” said Dominic O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Green Thumb.“We're equally excited to make these unique, flavor-packed cannabis treats accessible to even more adults 21+ across the country through our website and local delivery. These chocolate bars are the best tasting edibles out there – we can't wait to share them with Americans this fall.”

“For months, our loyal customers have asked, 'When will your collaboration with incredibles be available in New York?' Today, we can finally say that these fan-favorite bars can be purchased in our home state of New York, as well as 23 other markets,” said Sara Gramling, Vice President PR and Partnerships at Magnolia Bakery.“Through incredibles' online storefront and local delivery, even more customers nationwide will be able to experience the iconic flavors of Magnolia Bakery in a new way, delivered right to their doorstep.”

Magnolia Bakery, the world's most famous bakery, began in 1996 on a cobblestone corner in New York City's West Village. Since then, the bakeshop's red velvet cupcakes and banana pudding have become beloved to locals and tourists alike, with lines around the block to purchase the sweet treats and cameos in hit shows like Sex and the City. The brand has evolved beyond its brick-and-mortar presence to offer direct-to-consumer treats through its online storefront, magnoliabakery.com , and at grocery with its Banana Pudding Cookies. Founded with a similar commitment to quality and known as the“credible edible,” incredibles started in 2010, becoming dose transparency pioneers providing predictable effects for worry-free enjoyment.

To shop the incredibles x Magnolia Bakery collaboration at a RISE Dispensary near you, learn more here . To check online availability for shipment directly to your doorstep, learn more here . Please consume responsibly. For adult use only.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities, 98 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,700 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at .

About Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery is the iconic bakery born and baked in New York City that's known for its classic American desserts including its World-Famous Banana Puddings, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. Magnolia Bakery baked goods are made with an obsession with detail to ensure every bite is a whimsical delight. Since opening its first bakery in NYC in 1996, Magnolia Bakery continues to expand; with many of their best-selling products available in all lower 48 states and in over 35 bakeries internationally, a thriving eCommerce business so customers can ship its goods to any doorstep nationwide, and now offers Banana Pudding Cookies in four delicious flavors in grocery stores nationwide, and on DoorDash. For more information please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the expected growth of the Company. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb's public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at and with Canada's SEDAR+ at , as well as on Green Thumb's website at , including in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

