Vikrant Massey Touches Wife Sheetal’S Feet On Karwa Chauth

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Vikrant Massey posted a series of photos on Monday, where he is seen breaking his wife Sheetal's fast. The couple travelled to their hometown in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival. In one of the images, Vikrant is seen touching his wife's feet, breaking stereotypes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the '12th Fail' star shared photos, giving fans a glimpse into their intimate celebrations. Along with the post, he wrote,“Ghar".

The first photo showed Sheetal looking at Vikrant through a sieve, while in another, she touches the actor's feet. The next photo captures Vikrant touching his wife's feet. The last sweet image shows Massey breaking Sheetal's fast by drinking her water. On Sunday, Sheetal dropped some pictures of their celebrations with their 8-month-old son Vardaan, writing,“Love and only love Karwachauth special".

Sheetal dazzled in a pink saree, accentuating her look with a mix of pink and golden bangles. Vikrant looked handsome in his white kurta-pyjama, complemented by his stylish long curly hair.

In February, Vikrant Massey took to social media to apologize for a tweet he made in 2018 regarding a murder case. He clarified that his intention was never to offend the Hindu community. In recent years, he has actively celebrated various Hindu festivals. He even honoured Hindu traditions during the naming ceremony of his son, Vardaan. An intimate naming ceremony was held at their residence in Mumbai in the presence of family members.

Sharing pictures, the couple wrote,“Nothing short of a blessing...We named him VARDAAN!!” On the work front, Vikrant recently appeared in the crime thriller film 'Sector 36'. In this gripping story, he portrayed the character of Prem Singh. He will next be seen in the upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report', which will release on November 15. Vikrant will be seen playing the role of vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar alongside Raashii Khanna in Dheeraj Sarna's directorial.