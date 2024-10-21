(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EPC Group's Leading Power BI Consulting, SharePoint Consulting, AI Consulting Practices

EPC Group's Recognized at Top Business Intelligence Consulting Firm in US

EPC Group Industry Leading Power BI Consulting Experts

EPC Group Sets North American Record with Over 6,700 Combined SharePoint and Power BI Deployments, Recognized as North America's Top Power BI Consulting Firm.

- MicrosoftHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EPC Group, one of North America's premier Microsoft Gold Partners, proudly announces that it has set a new industry record with over 5,200 SharePoint implementations and 1,500 Power BI projects successfully completed across the continent. This achievement solidifies EPC Group's position as the leading consulting firm in North America for Microsoft technology solutions, underscoring its unmatched expertise and long-standing partnership with Microsoft.Errin O'Connor, founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group, has been instrumental in driving the company's success. Known for his hands-on leadership, Errin's dedication and work ethic have kept him at the forefront of some of the most exciting and impactful technology initiatives over the past two decades.O'Connor humorously reflects on his journey: "We've been through it all-Intranets, content management systems, extranets, custom on-prem to SharePoint Online migrations, those dreaded 'double or triple hop migrations.' From large corporations and federal agencies like the FBI, NSA, and NIH, to the United-Continental Airlines merger, we've handled SharePoint projects at every scale-including small businesses and a local dental practice. There's no challenge we haven't faced."He added a personal anecdote: "One of the most surreal moments in my career was working on a SharePoint project at the National Archives. After long hours debating metadata strategies, I was given a private tour of the Preservation Vaults. Seeing the Emancipation Proclamation and the first draft of the Constitution is something I'll never forget."EPC Group's SharePoint journey began in 2000, when O'Connor joined Microsoft's Project Tahoe (SharePoint) Beta Team. This early involvement laid the foundation for the company's unparalleled experience and expertise in the platform. In 2010, EPC Group was also a key player in the Microsoft Power BI Beta team, contributing to the development of what became the industry's leading business intelligence tool.Pioneers in AI Consulting and Microsoft 365 Copilot SolutionsAs North America's leading AI consulting firm, EPC Group is at the forefront of digital transformation, providing cutting-edge services across 14 leading AI platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini, and OpenAI. These AI-driven tools are reshaping how businesses operate, enabling organizations to make smarter, data-driven decisions and optimize workflows.Errin O'Connor remarked,“Our involvement with multiple AI solutions allows us to provide tailored strategies that meet each client's unique needs. By integrating technologies like Microsoft 365 Copilot and OpenAI, we help businesses unlock the true power of AI to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape."John Cassidy, EPC Group's Chief Revenue Officer, added,“In the new age of artificial intelligence, the role of a Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (VCAIO) has become critical for companies looking to capitalize on AI technologies. Our VCAIO services provide strategic leadership, guiding organizations through AI adoption and ensuring that their initiatives are seamlessly integrated and aligned with business objectives. EPC Group's VCAIOs are among the most skilled in North America, ensuring flawless execution of Microsoft 365 Copilot initiatives.”Record-Breaking Milestones in SharePoint and Power BI DeploymentsWith over 6,700 combined SharePoint and Power BI deployments, EPC Group holds the record for the most implementations by any North American consulting firm. The company continues to push the boundaries of innovation by offering top-tier services that enhance collaboration, data analytics, and business intelligence across industries.M&A Cloud Consolidation and AI-Driven Tenant MigrationsEPC Group is also pioneering M&A Cloud Consolidation, specializing in AI-driven tenant migrations. The company recently completed the consolidation of 34 acquired companies into a unified Microsoft 365 tenant, setting a new benchmark for large-scale migrations. This seamless migration process, which includes handling on-premise file shares, disparate systems uncovered during M&A efforts, and cloud platforms like G-Suite and Dropbox, showcases EPC Group's commitment to secure and compliant integrations.“Our industry-leading approach enables companies to centralize IT operations and securely migrate systems into new Microsoft 365 tenants,” said O'Connor.“We ensure proper governance, encryption, and on-time delivery, allowing businesses to innovate confidently while maintaining the highest standards of security.”Key Milestones and Recent Achievements:- Over 5,200 SharePoint Implementations: Demonstrating extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering SharePoint solutions.- Over 1,500 Microsoft Power BI Projects: Showcasing deep expertise in business intelligence and data analytics.- Record-Setting Deployments: The highest number of combined SharePoint and Power BI implementations of any consulting firm in North America.- Authored Four Microsoft Press Best-Sellers: Including the official Microsoft Press book "Power BI Dashboards – Step by Step."- Launching a 40+ Hour YouTube AI Best Practices & Implementation Series: Sharing extensive knowledge on AI technologies- Early Contributor to Microsoft Technologies: Part of the original SharePoint Beta Team (Project Tahoe) and the Power BI Beta team (Project Crescent).- Leading in AI Consulting: Offering services across 14 top AI solutions, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini, OpenAI, and more.- Providing VCAIO Services: Offering Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer services to guide businesses through their AI journey.- Pioneers in M&A Cloud Consolidation: Leading the industry with AI-driven tenant migrations and secure cloud consolidation.- Second Oldest Microsoft Gold Partner in North America: Reflecting a longstanding partnership and deep expertise in Microsoft technologies.- G2 Leader Recognition: Leader in G2's "Grid for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Providers – Fall 2024," top Power BI consulting firm, N. America-----------------------About EPC GroupFounded in 1997, EPC Group is North America's premier AI and business intelligence consulting firm, with over 27 years of experience. As the second oldest Microsoft Gold Partner in North America, EPC Group specializes in AI, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Azure, Power BI, advanced AI solutions, VCAIO services, and M&A cloud consolidation. The firm has completed thousands of SharePoint and Power BI projects for a diverse range of clients-from small businesses to large-scale enterprise rollouts.For more information about EPC Group, visit or contact us at ....

Sarah Stevens

EPC Group

+1 888-381-9725

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

The Power BI Experts - EPC Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.